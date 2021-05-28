Logo
FormulaFolio Investments, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, Sells Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Investment company FormulaFolio Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, Boston Scientific Corp, Ameren Corp, sells Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FormulaFolio Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q1, FormulaFolio Investments, LLC owns 437 stocks with a total value of $240 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FormulaFolio Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/formulafolio+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FormulaFolio Investments, LLC
  1. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 723,567 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 87.91%
  2. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 259,298 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 88.34%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 340,149 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 80.75%
  4. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 180,838 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 84.5%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 196,329 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 89.96%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 102,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC initiated holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.31 and $35.67, with an estimated average price of $32.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $33.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $42.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Teleflex Inc (TFX)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC initiated holding in Teleflex Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.25 and $429.44, with an estimated average price of $400.47. The stock is now traded at around $402.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Regions Financial Corp (RF)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55. The stock is now traded at around $23.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $110.78 and $126.89, with an estimated average price of $119.08.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.58 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $21.62.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.1 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $21.11.

Sold Out: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock. The sale prices were between $48.91 and $54.52, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

Reduced: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 87.91%. The sale prices were between $49.04 and $50, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $39.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.51%. FormulaFolio Investments, LLC still held 723,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 99.88%. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $420.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.04%. FormulaFolio Investments, LLC still held 514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 88.34%. The sale prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $78.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.31%. FormulaFolio Investments, LLC still held 259,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 97.99%. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $333.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.66%. FormulaFolio Investments, LLC still held 7,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 89.96%. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.4%. FormulaFolio Investments, LLC still held 196,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 84.5%. The sale prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.15%. FormulaFolio Investments, LLC still held 180,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of FormulaFolio Investments, LLC

. Also check out:

1. FormulaFolio Investments, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FormulaFolio Investments, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FormulaFolio Investments, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FormulaFolio Investments, LLC keeps buying

insider