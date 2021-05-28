FormulaFolio Investments, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, Sells Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

Investment company FormulaFolio Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, Boston Scientific Corp, Ameren Corp, sells Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FormulaFolio Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q1, FormulaFolio Investments, LLC owns 437 stocks with a total value of $240 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VCSH, IDV, REM, BSX, AEE, RF, TFX, TXT, CFG, SH, DVY, DWM, WDIV, WPM, BR, SLYG, VEU, VGLT, NSRGY, NEM, SA, WEN, WRB, BIF, EVT, SYF, CDK, IR, GLTR, IAGG, PEY, SPHB, ATVI, AAP, A, ADC, ARE, DOX, HES, AFG, AIG, AIRC, ADM, RIOT, BDX, BIO, BIIB, VIAC, CMS, COG, CERN, CME, DXC, COO, ECL, EQIX, FDS, FAST, FHN, HSIC, MTCH, INFO, IEX, ILMN, INCY, IFF, KOPN, MTB, MET, MTD, NTDOY, NG, ORLY, PEI, PTR, PSEC, DGX, RNR, RMD, RIO, SBR, SLB, SMG, SHEN, SWBI, LSI, RGR, NLOK, TGP, TER, GL, TRN, UAA, VSAT, WAB, WAT, XLNX, L, PIM, KYN, BBL, TMUS, ULTA, FNV, TAK, CHTR, GM, FLT, SAND, SXC, XYL, POST, WDAY, SAIC, CXP, RGT, ALLE, OGS, KN, PQEFF, ACB, GNL, CRON, ESQ, CLXT, HFRO, DOCU, CHX, STIM, PINS, LKNCY, AOUT, AIV, ANGL, BLOK, DGP, EWA, EWH, EWT, EZU, FDN, FHLC, HYMB, JPST, KRE, LMBS, RING, SJNK, SLVP, VDC, VTIP,

HYLB, SPY, SCHM, QQQ, SPYG, BND, IGIB, IJR, IVV, IXUS, SPLG, LQD, ITOT, SPTM, SPDW, SPEM, SSO, SGOL, AAPL, SPLV, TLT, GLD, FDIS, ARKK, VBK, VOT, GOVT, FUTY, VBR, IAU, ARKW, FREL, VOE, IEF, SPTS, AGG, SCHP, UWM, ESGU, MVV, HYG, MSFT, IVW, AMZN, VEA, SPYV, VUG, ARKG, IEFA, IJH, VTV, MBB, IEMG, JPM, BWX, WMT, BNDX, IWM, ABBV, IJT, VIG, BSV, IWN, JNJ, TSLA, SCHD, MDY, MUB, VT, ITE, SPTL, VTI, ESGE, VNQ, T, QYLD, HD, VZ, DIS, BIL, TIP, MCD, NVDA, PFE, PG, V, MBG, SHYG, BA, BRK.B, FB, BIV, BLV, VMBS, VWO, GOOGL, LOW, PEP, MA, JNK, VB, MMM, KO, XOM, IBM, NFLX, VGT, VYM, BMY, C, LMT, UNH, FTEC, VOO, COST, GD, IWF, IYT, STIP, ABT, AMD, GILD, CRM, UPS, TBF, XLK, NEE, INTC, IRM, RTX, GLDM, IVE, RSP, XLB, XLY, CLX, CMCSA, K, TXN, GOOG, IGOV, SPSM, XLF, ADBE, AMGN, BAC, DE, GE, STX, SBUX, TROW, TGT, UNP, DIA, XBI, AMAT, ADP, CSCO, CL, DHR, FISV, NKE, DAL, PYPL, ACWI, SCHO, SHV, SLV, SPAB, SPMD, AEP, ABC, TFC, CPB, ED, F, HSY, HBAN, IDXX, ITW, ISRG, MDLZ, MDT, MU, NVS, BKNG, O, VLO, ANTM, ZBH, AVGO, TTD, FSKR, EFA, IBB, IYR, USRT, VGIT, VO, XLE, XLI, XLV, ALB, AMT, AON, ADSK, BLK, CHRW, CSX, CCL, FUN, CHKP, CMI, EW, ETR, EPD, GIS, GSK, LHX, TT, INTU, SJM, JNPR, KMB, LNC, MMC, MKC, MCO, MS, MSI, VTRS, ES, NOC, OKE, ORCL, PPL, LIN, PEG, REGN, ROK, SRE, LUV, TRV, STT, TJX, TSCO, UAL, VRTX, WFC, WEC, YUM, LDOS, BX, DFS, TEL, SRC, ZTS, CGC, BABA, KHC, MRNA, EMB, FLOT, SDY, SPYD, USO, VCIT, VDE, VV, WIP, XLU, AEL, IAG, MRO, NYCB, PBT, ET, AFIN, TIPX, Sold Out: ICVT, USMV, IYM, BSCM, BSCL, ONEQ, USIG, SHY, MINT, XMLV, EFAV, IJK, AOK, VXX, IGSB, IEI, XSLV, EEMV, IYJ, QCOM, FCX, PWR, ALGN, FDX, LB, IYK, IYW, MOAT, QUAL, GPS, BKLN, EFG, XT, CVX, MRK, DOW, AOM, DGRO, FIXD, IJJ, IJS, DUK, CMF, IHI, PBW, SUSB, XLG, CVS, CAT, IWO, IWP, NEAR, SUSC, VLUE, LLY, SO, MGV, PFF, PGX, TMO, WM, DSI, EEM, FLQL, SUSA, MGK, VPU, HALO, HBI, BSJL, CWB, SCHX, ENB, SQ, ITA, IXN, MTUM, PBS, SMH, MO, D, CEF, PM, AOR, EWY, IPKW, IWV, JKK, SCHA, SCHB, SYLD, XOP, XRT, CHD, EMR, PPG, STBA, TSM, PSX, IQV, CRWD, GDX, IWB, IWS, PDBC, QLD, SCHF, SCHZ, SPHD, ACN, AFL, APD, AXP, IVZ, APA, BNS, STZ, DTE, EXC, GGG, CEQP, KSU, MMP, NSC, NVO, ODFL, OHI, PLUG, RGEN, SHW, SPG, SYY, UNM, WBA, BRK.A, VRSK, NOW, JD, CZR, NVCR, APG, ZM, PSN, AOA, CORP, ESGD, FAS, FTCS, FTSM, HACK, IPAY, IUSG, JKH, MGC, PNQI, SCHE, SCHG, SCHH, SOXX, TAN, UCC, UGE, UYM, VGSH, VHT, VXF, XHB, XLP, PLD, ABMD, ALL, NLY, ANSS, AVY, BLL, BMO, BK, GOLD, BAX, BBY, BLKB, BTI, BRO, GIB, CDNS, KMX, CAH, CNP, FIS, CAG, COP, GLW, CCI, DHI, DCP, DRI, DLR, DLB, DOV, DD, ETN, EL, EXPD, EXPO, FE, FULT, GNTX, GPC, GS, MNST, WELL, HPQ, HOLX, HRL, HUM, IIVI, IP, JKHY, JCI, KR, LEG, MGM, MAR, MLM, SPGI, MCK, MED, MCHP, NRG, NHI, NTAP, NEWT, NUE, OMC, PNC, PTC, PH, PBCT, PRU, RLI, RPM, ROP, RCL, SIRI, SWKS, SJI, SYK, USB, UL, VFC, WPC, WST, EVRG, WHR, WMB, WWD, WWE, WYNN, XEL, EBAY, DNP, UTG, ETW, NCMI, AGNC, DG, PBA, COR, TAL, KMI, VER, BERY, FOXF, BURL, LGIH, SHOP, HLI, AGR, FBK, OKTA, APPN, ROKU, SE, SPOT, LYFT, BYND, UBER, CHWY, ORCC, PLTR, ACWV, FXZ, ICF, ILF, IPO, IWD, JETS, MDYG, PCY, PHB, QCLN, QTEC, SCHR, SCHV, SPXL, TQQQ, UCO, VTEB, ATRS, DVN, HAS, HL, KGC, LYG, NATR, NOK, GALT, RIG, AUY, TXMD, AVXL, EXG, BTG, REI, FSM, SB, AMPE, QEP, PSLV, RPAI, AAL, ENBL, SILV, MJ, TZA,

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 723,567 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 87.91% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 259,298 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 88.34% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 340,149 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 80.75% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 180,838 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 84.5% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 196,329 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 89.96%

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 102,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC initiated holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.31 and $35.67, with an estimated average price of $32.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $33.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $42.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC initiated holding in Teleflex Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.25 and $429.44, with an estimated average price of $400.47. The stock is now traded at around $402.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55. The stock is now traded at around $23.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $110.78 and $126.89, with an estimated average price of $119.08.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.58 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $21.62.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.1 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $21.11.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock. The sale prices were between $48.91 and $54.52, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 87.91%. The sale prices were between $49.04 and $50, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $39.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.51%. FormulaFolio Investments, LLC still held 723,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 99.88%. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $420.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.04%. FormulaFolio Investments, LLC still held 514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 88.34%. The sale prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $78.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.31%. FormulaFolio Investments, LLC still held 259,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 97.99%. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $333.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.66%. FormulaFolio Investments, LLC still held 7,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 89.96%. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.4%. FormulaFolio Investments, LLC still held 196,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 84.5%. The sale prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.15%. FormulaFolio Investments, LLC still held 180,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

