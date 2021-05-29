Wikisoft Corp Announces Launch of Next-Generation Business Networking Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Wikisoft Corp. (the "Company," "we," and "our") (OTC PINK:WSFT) announce the launch of their flagship platform Wikiprofile.com on June 1st. The beta version is populated with information of millions of companies and trusted business professionals. Features and functionalities on the new beta version include but are not limited to:

State of the art next-generation networking platform to help companies and professionals form stronger relationships

Easy sign-up process for everyone to join the platform

Ability to find business professionals and companies free of charge

Fast Search Engine with filtering options for relevant results

Wikiprofile makes it easy for everyone, everywhere, anytime, to find great people and companies they care about. The Wikiteam's core values are credibility, trust and ethics - they use advanced algorithms and user reviews to help ensure the validity the Wiki content.

Wikisoft Corp. continues its plans to benefit shareholders and investors and has already during the first months of the year achieved the following milestones:

Electronic share transfer through Fast Automated Securities Transfer service ("FAST")

Launch of Investor Relations "IR" website at wikisoft.com

Form 10 effectiveness - the Company is now subject to the reporting requirements of the SEC

Timely filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q

Entry into a Common Stock Purchase Agreement with White Lion Capital, LLC with the right, but not the obligation to cause White Lion Capital to purchase up to $20,000,000 of the Company's common stock

Chief Executive Officer, Carsten Kjems Falk commented: "Launching a beta version of the new Wikiprofile.com is a great milestone. The platform aims to be a powerful solution with tools and resources for companies and business professionals to make informed career and hiring decisions. We look forward to launching new features in the future to benefit consumers and increase shareholder value."

ABOUT WIKISOFT CORPORATION

In line with increasing globalization, we believe that there is a growing demand for access to credible company and employee information worldwide. Wikisoft's flagship online platform, Wikiprofile.com, aims to be a powerful solution with tools and resources for businesses and business professionals.

Our vision is to create opportunity globally for business people and companies to make informed career and hiring decisions. Manifesting this vision requires scaling information technology with high data validity across the key pillars: business professionals, businesses, job opportunities and professional skills. By pursuing this vision, we believe Wikisoft Corp. can enable users to connect to business opportunities on a global scale. In line with increasing globalization, there is a growing demand for access to credible business and employee information worldwide.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature about the Company. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "future" or other similar expressions. The Company has based these forward-looking statements primarily on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect Company's financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. There is no assurance that the Company's current expectations and projections are accurate. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on the Company's information on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law. This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, issue, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, nor any solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, issue, subscribe for, sell, or otherwise dispose of any securities of the Company. The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which this announcement is released, published or distributed should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions.

