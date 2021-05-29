Logo
Freedom Holding Corp. Announces Research Coverage by Sidoti & Company

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

ALMATY, KZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) (the "Company") today announced the initiation of coverage by the prominent Wall Street research firm Sidoti & Company, LLC. ("Sidoti") The Company's research by Sidoti is part of the Sidoti Company Sponsored Research. Company President, Askar Tashtitov, stated, "We undertook to participate in Sidoti's Company Sponsored Research program because Sidoti is recognized for the quality and independence of its third party research reports. We expect independent coverage will provide several benefits to our Company and our shareholders."

Sidoti & Company, LLC
Sidoti is the largest independent provider of research focused on the small cap and microcap sectors. Sidoti initiated research coverage on the Company in a detailed report published on May 27, 2021. The report was disseminated to customers of Sidoti and a link to a copy of the initiation report is available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website: https://ir.freedomholdingcorp.com/third-party-research

Disclaimer Regarding Third Party Research
The Company neither verifies, affirms nor endorses the analysis, estimates, valuation, conclusions, opinions, ratings, or financial models published by Sidoti or its employees. The Company does not by its reference or distribution imply its endorsement of or concurrence with such information, conclusions or recommendations. All of the views, opinions and conclusions expressed as part of the Sidoti report are strictly the personal views of the author and/or the publishing firm, and therefore may not be consistent with those of the Company, its management team or its Board of Directors. The Company recommends that all investors carefully read the public disclosures, risk factors and filings made by the Company through its SEC filings and/or public newswire services.

About Freedom Holding Corp.
Freedom Holding Corp., a Nevada corporation, is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries under the name of Freedom Finance in Eurasia. The Company employs more than 1,500 persons and is a professional participant in numerous securities exchanges including the New York Stock Exchange, Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, Astana International Exchange, Moscow Exchange, Saint-Petersburg Exchange, Republican Stock Exchange of Tashkent, and Ukrainian Exchange. The Company is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan, with administrative office locations in Russia, Cyprus, and the United States.

The Company's common shares are registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and are traded in the United States on the Nasdaq Capital Market, operated by Nasdaq, Inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking" statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, and regulatory risks and factors identified in the Company's periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Website Disclosure
Freedom Holding Corp. intends to use its website, https://ir.freedomholdingcorp.com, as a means for disclosing material non-public information and for complying with SEC Regulation FD and other disclosure obligations.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE: Freedom Holding Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649717/Freedom-Holding-Corp-Announces-Research-Coverage-by-Sidoti-Company

img.ashx?id=649717

