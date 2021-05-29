Research Partnership and Academic Collaboration between Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman and Toga Limited's Wholly-Owned Subsidiary TOGL Technology Sdn Bhd

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Research Partnership and Academic Collaboration between Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman and Toga Limited's Wholly-Owned Subsidiary TOGL Technology Sdn Bhd

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
May 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toga Limitedâs (OTC: TOGL) wholly-owned subsidiary, TOGL Technology Sdn Bhd (TOGL Technology) participated in a virtual Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony with the Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR), wholly owned by UTAR Education Foundation, on 20 May 2021. The MOU virtual signing ceremony was participated and executed by Mr. Edward Ng Boon Chee, TOGL Technologyâs Chief Operating Officer, Ir. Prof. Dr. Ewe Hong Tat (UTAR President), and witnessed by Ir. Prof. Dr. Yow Ho Kwang (UTAR Vice President for Internationalization and Academic Development) and Ms. Shaelyn Moo (Secretary to the CEO of TOGL Technology).

The MOU provides both parties an opportunity to initiate joint projects such as research and development (R&D); organizing academic-based programs such as short courses, seminars, talks, conferences and workshops; and other university-industry collaborative efforts, including collaborative projects, industry advisory ventures, industry visits, curriculum development, training, and consultancy. It will also facilitate industrial placement of UTAR students.

The MOU also includes facilitating and supporting UTAR students to conduct research on Toga Limitedâs exclusive technology, Toga Resonance Technology (T-RT), explore the T-RT effects on human well-being, and document any findings in a research report.

âThe academic research provides an important dimension in further understanding T-RT, and its effects on human well-being. This MOU signifies our continued collaboration with local universities such as UTAR, and our commitment to further enhance our exclusive wellness technology to provide better user experience and health benefits,â said Mr. Edward Ng Boon Chee, Chief Operating Officer of TOGL Technology Sdn Bhd.

UTAR is a university offering courses in various undergraduate and postgraduate programs, research, consultation, management and leadership training and other related educational services at its campuses at Bandar Sungai Long, Selangor and Kampar, Perak in Malaysia.

Contact:

Alexander D. Henderson
TOGA LIMITED, 515 S. Flower Street, 18th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90071
(949) 333-1603
[email protected]

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements to the effect that Toga Limited or its management (the âCompanyâ) "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," or "believes," or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's guidance, outlook, growth, opportunities and long-term strategy. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's ability to execute on its long-term strategy; the Company's ability to successfully compete in its intensely competitive industry; the Company's ability to manage its growth; the Company's ability to maintain or improve its operating margins; the Company's ability to identify and react to trends in consumer preferences; product supply disruptions; general economic conditions; accounting standard changes; and other factors as set forth from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, without limitation, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this Press Release and does not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.


1a894d3d-d1b5-4472-a6b2-f0294f25cd24

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment