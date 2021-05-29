Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. Celebrates 40th "Ruby" Anniversary with Ruby Chocolate

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. Celebrates 40th "Ruby" Anniversary with Ruby Chocolate

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DURANGO, Colo., May 29, 2021

DURANGO, Colo., May 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. is honoring 40 years of 'Celebrating Sweetness and Sharing Joy' through gourmet chocolate and confections this month. Nestled on the western slope of the Rockies in Durango, CO, the company was founded in 1981 by Frank Crail and has been delivering a tradition of handcrafting chocolates for four decades.Â 

Rocky_Mountain_Chocolate_Factory_40th_Emblem.jpg

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory - Celebrating Sweetness and Sharing Joy for 40 Years

"Forty years after the doors of the first Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) were opened,Â I can still clearly remember the feeling of excitement and twinge of anxiety (ok, tons of anxiety) when opening that first day," recalls Crail. "When we spaded that first batch fudge it never crossed my mind that 40 years later I would have the pleasure of celebrating the anniversary with so many wonderful staff members and franchisees. RMCF has undergone many changes throughout the last four decades; however, the one constant is our passion in making every product the peak of perfection and finding joy in sharing sweetness with the world."

From its beginnings as a single shop, the company has grown to manufacture more than 300 varieties of fine chocolates and shares the RMCF experience with customers around the world in hundreds of franchised retail locations.

"This incredible milestone reveals the community principles on which this company was founded: creating shared experiences and products that delight and connect people to their sense of joy," said RMCF CEO, Bryan Merryman. He reflected on the company's 40th Anniversary saying, "We celebrate this achievement because of the dedication our employees, franchisees and customers show every day, I'm honored to be a part of this organization."

A nod to its 'Ruby Anniversary,' the company has launched a limited-edition offering of commemorative confections made with ruby chocolate - a new variety of chocolate made with ruby cacao beans that is naturally pink with berry flavor notes. Find ruby chocolate truffles, hand-dipped, ruby caramel apples, and more in participating RMCF stores and online this summer.

Today, with more enthusiasm than ever for great chocolate, the company celebrates 40 years of spreading joy and elevating sweetness to new heights. "It just goes to show you," said Crail, "that sometimes in life, things have a way of working out and exceeding your wildest expectations."

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., headquartered in Durango, Colorado, is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. As of May 28, 2021, the Company, through its subsidiaries and its franchisees and licensees operated 380 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores in 39 states, Canada, South Korea, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and The Republic of the Philippines. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF." For more information visit www.rmcf.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA94548&sd=2021-05-29 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rocky-mountain-chocolate-factory-inc-celebrates-40th-ruby-anniversary-with-ruby-chocolate-301301993.html

SOURCE Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA94548&Transmission_Id=202105290800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA94548&DateId=20210529
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment