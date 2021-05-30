Inflation: How Long Will it Stay Hot?

U.S. inflation is hot these days, running at an annual rate of 3%, 4%, or 5%, depending on the gauge used to measure price hikes across the economy.

How long will inflation stay hot? The Federal Reserve holds that inflation is temporary due to supply "bottlenecks," meaning that these hot numbers won't last for a long time, thus justifying its accommodative policy.

But former Treasury Secretary Summers is on a different page. He tells us that inflation is here to stay, posing a considerable risk for the U.S. economy as price hikes get factored in to workers' and business' expectations.

In a recent research note, Oxford Economics takes a position somewhere in between the two extreme scenarios. They see inflation staying hotter much longer than the Fed thinks, as price hikes spread from commodities to services:

"Our bottom-up analysis of inflation dynamics envisages a gradual rotation of goods inflation toward services inflation, reflecting evolving spending patterns. But the rotation won't be smooth given the ongoing supply bottlenecks, the summer is likely to bring an uncomfortable mix of elevated goods and services inflation."

Their baseline forecast for 2021 is a CPI inflation around 3.9% year-over-year, roughly 0.8 percentage points higher than their May baseline. Then, it expects the number to cool off to 2.4% in 2022. That's above the 1.8% averaged during the 2010 to 2019 period.

Meanwhile, PCE inflation - the Fed's favored gauge - is expected to average 2.5% in 2022 compared with 1.6% during 2010 to 2019 and above the Fed's conventional 2% target.

Still, Oxford Economics sees Fed officials proceeding cautiously in removing policy accommodation. "We believe that discussion around asset purchase tapering will start in earnest later this month provided economic data point to a resilient recovery with an announcement possible at the Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium in August," they say. "With tapering starting in early 2022, we believe the Fed will consider raising rates in early 2023."

