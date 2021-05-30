What's Behind Hibbett Sports' Fabulous 1st-Quarter Numbers?

Hibbett Sports Inc. ( HIBB, Financial) released its fiscal first-quarter 2022 earnings on May 27 before the market opened. The leading athletic fashion retailer said its earnings and revenue surpassed expectations and were up compared to the same quarter last year.

Performance at a glance

The company's net profit for the quarter was $84.8 million, resulting in earnings per share of $5.00 (which is also the adjusted earnings given that there were no adjustments), up from a net loss of $15.3 million, or $0.92 per share, for the year-ago quarter. Analysts had predicted adjusted EPS of $2.77.

Revenue of $506.9 million was up 87.8% year-over-year and was above analyst predictions of $412.9 million. The quarter's revenue reflected persistent strength in the omni-channel, high new customer retention, market disturbance and availability of sought-after products like footwear, apparel and accessories.

CEO Mike Longo had the following to say:

"Our Fiscal 2022 is off to an excellent start as our business continues to build on the strong momentum we experienced last year. Record quarterly sales and earnings were a result of our continued commitment to offering a compelling assortment of merchandise combined with our trademark superior customer service and a best-in-class omni-channel platform."

Comparable store sales for the quarter ended May 1 jumped by 87.3%. E-commerce sales jumped a 1% and made up 11.7% of the total net sales of the quarter. SG&A expenses were 18.1% of sales as compared to 33.1% of sales in the year-ago quarter as the Coronavirus-related costs were more than offset by an increase in net sales. Additionally, lower costs and integration expenses related to the City Gear acquisition helped.

The company's balance of cash and cash equivalents stood at $270.9 million at the quarter's end.

Inventory position and store detail

At the end of the quarter, the company had inventory of $182.4 million, which reflected a decline of 24.6% from the fiscal first quarter of the previous year. This reflected efforts to manage strong brick and mortar and e-commerce demand.

During the quarter, the Alabama-based sporting goods retailer launched six new stores. Additionally, the company shut down two underperforming stores. As of May 1, the company had a total of 1,071 stores in 35 U.S. states.

What's ahead?

Hibbett continues to witness heightened demand so far in the second quarter. The sporting goods retailer has managed to lure more customers to its omni-channel platform. The company is anticipating strong second quarter results given stellar transaction growth and mounting average ticket in-store as well as online so far in the quarter. Longo said:

"The impressive results we have experienced since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic reflect our team members' diligence and dedication toward providing an exceptional customer experience by executing our toe-to-head merchandising strategy successfully. We will continue to make investments in our store base and in technology across our omni-channel platform to further enhance our customer experience as well as improve internal business processes."

The company has provided guidance for full fiscal 2022. The company projects diluted EPS to be between $8.50 and $9.00 and comparable sales to range in the positive high-single digits to positive low-double digits. Additionally, the company is planning capital spending of around $45 million to $50 million during the fiscal year.

Disclosure: I do not hold any positions in the stocks mentioned.

