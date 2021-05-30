Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of May 28

According to GuruFocus data, the largest Insider Buys this week were for AT&T Inc ( T, Financial), Altria Group Inc ( MO, Financial), Keurig Dr Pepper Inc ( KDP, Financial) and Discovery Inc ( DISCK, Financial).

AT&T Inc ( T, Financial): Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Pascal Desroches bought 19,976 shares

Sr. Exec VP and CFO Pascal Desroches bought 19,976 shares on May 20 at the average price of $29.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.3% since.

AT&T Inc. an American multinational telecommunications conglomerate that is the second largest provider of mobile telephone services and the largest provider of fixed telephone services in the United States. It also provides broadband subscription television services through DirecTV. The company has a market capitalization of $210.13 billion, and as of May 28 it traded at $29.43.

On May 27, AT&T Inc. announced that the company has been awarded four Task Orders from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to modernize and transform the department's telecommunications infrastructure with IP-based networking services. The awards have a combined value of $306 million over 12 years if all options are exercised.

Altria Group Inc ( MO, Financial): Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares

Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares on May 26 at the average price of $49.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.75% since.

Altria Group Inc. is an American international tobacco corporation. The company is one of the world's largest producers and marketers of cigarettes and other tobacco products. The company is the parent company of several companies, including Smokeless Tobacco Company Inc. and John Middleton Inc. The company has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, and as of May 28 it traded at $49.22.

On May 11, Altria Group Inc. announced that on May 10, the company's Board of Directors elected Kathryn B. McQuade to serve as the independent Chair of the Board, effective upon the conclusion of the company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 20. McQuade served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Canadian Pacific from 2008 until her retirement in 2012. She then served as Senior Advisor to Canadian Pacific from 2012 to 2013.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc ( KDP, Financial): Chief Strategy Officer Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares

Chief Strategy Officer Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares on May 20 at the average price of $36.18. The price of the stock has increased by 2.16% since.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is an American beverage conglomerate. Its East-coast division sells coffee, beverages and Keurig brewers. As of July 2018, the company also sells sodas, juices and other soft drinks from its Dr. Pepper Snapple division in Texas. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, and as of May 28 it traded at $36.96.

On May 25, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1875 per share on the company's common stock. The quarterly dividend represents an increase of 25% compared to the previous quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share. The dividend will be payable on July 15 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1.

Discovery Inc ( DISCK, Financial): Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 25,000 shares

CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 25,000 shares on May 24 at the average price of $29.09. The price of the stock has increased by 3.3% since.

Discovery Inc. is an American international mass media factual television company. The company operates a group of factual and lifestyle television b rands, including the Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, Science Channel and TLC. The company is a component of the S&P 500. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, and as of May 28 it traded at $30.05.

On May 18, Discovery Inc. announced the extension of President and CEO David Zaslav's employment contract through Dec. 31, 2027. His previous contract ran through 2023. The extension was made in connection with the agreement between AT&T Inc. and Discovery Inc. to combine WarnerMedia's entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery's nonfiction, entertainment and sports businesses.

For the complete list of stocks that were bought by their company executives, go to: Insider Trades.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership