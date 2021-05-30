Logo
A Trio of Stocks Growing Revenue Per Share Fast

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
May 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

The S&P 500 stocks saw their aggregate trailing 12-month real revenue per share rise at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 2% over the past five years. The share price of the benchmark index for the U.S. stock market traded at $4,204.11 at close on Friday, up by more than 100% over the past five years through May 28.

Thus, investors could be interested in the three stocks listed below, as they have surpassed the S&P 500 in terms of higher five-year revenue per share growth rates.

Moody's Corporation

The first company that qualifies is Moody's Corporation (

MCO, Financial), a New York-based credit ratings agency.

The company saw its revenue per share rise by 10.6% on average every year over the past five years.

1398923048098222080.png

The share price has risen 240% over the past five years to close at $335.35 on Friday for a market capitalization of $62.78 billion and a 52-week range of $253.17 to $340.16 per share.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $353.46 per share.

Global Payments Inc

The second company that makes the cut is Global Payments Inc (

GPN, Financial), an Atlanta, Georgia-based provider of payment technology and software solutions for card, check and electronic payments in North America and internationally.

The company saw its revenue per share rise by 3.2% on average every year over the past five years.

1398923148572774400.png

The stock has risen more than 149.34% over the past five years to close at $193.71 on Friday for a market capitalization of $57.19 billion and a 52-week range of $153.33 to $220.81.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight and have established an average target price of $231.29 per share for this stock.

Roper Technologies Inc

The third company that makes the cut is Roper Technologies Inc (

ROP, Financial), a Sarasota, Florida-based designer and developer of software and engineered products and technical solutions.

The company saw its revenue per share rise by 9.1% on average every year over the past five years.

1398923213202804736.png

The stock has risen by about 163.04% over the past five years to close at $450.01 per share on Friday for a market capitalization of $47.36 billion and a 52-week range of $362.90 to $455.72.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $463.17 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

