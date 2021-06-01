Wall Street Preview: Earnings, Jobs and Cryptocurrencies

Wall Street begins the new shortened week at elevated levels. What's next? Wall Street will be watching for three main things.

The first is earnings. For example, Zoom (ZM) and Lululemon (LULU) are reporting early in the week, and Wall Street will be watching to see whether the two companies that fared exceptionally well during the pandemic will continue to do so as things return to "normal."

Then there will be data on the state of the economy released by the U.S. government. The Challenger job cuts and the initial jobless claims are on Thursday, and the payroll and unemployment data on Friday.

Reflecting an improving labor market, the Challenger job cuts announced by U.S.-based companies dropped 25% from a month earlier to 22,913 in April 2021, the lowest level since June 2000. It is expected to drop by another 20,000 in May.

Initial jobless claims have been on a similar pattern, trending lower. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits declined by 38K to 406K in the previous week. That's the lowest level since the beginning of the pandemic, and markets expect this trend will continue as the economic recovery gains momentum.

Still, the most critical reports come on Friday, when the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the May non-farm payrolls and the Unemployment rate. The U.S. economy added 266K jobs in April of 2021, well below Wall Street's expectations of 978K, due to structural changes in the labor market. In addition, significant gains in the sectors that benefit from the economy's opening, like leisure and hospitality, were offset by losses in temporary services and couriers and messengers. These were sectors that were aided by the pandemic.

Hopefully, the structural changes in the labor market eased in May, with Wall Street expecting the U.S. economy to add 610,000 new jobs, more than twice the jobs it created in April.

Wall Street is also optimistic about the unemployment rate, expecting it to drop to 6% in May, down from 6.1% in April, still far above the Fed's "natural rate of unemployment," which is associated with full employment.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency traders will be watching closely the Bitcoin 2021 conference held in Miami June 3-5 to get hints where the digital currency is heading after the recent rout.

Disclosure: I own shares of Lululemon and Zoom

