Inside the Mind of James Anderson, Part 6

It's clear by talking to real experts across many industries James Anderson is looking for new eras or paradigm shifts in any given sector. Take biotechnology for example. Anderson talks of super-exponential progress in genomics which deserves serious consideration as to the consequences such as the trend of inflation turning to deflation. Writing about the subject in 2018, he notes:

"We are no longer in the world of recent decades of marginal improvement in return for much higher prices. For sure this requires serious re-thinking of pricing and supply mechanisms but let's not be scared by the side effects of dramatic change for the better."

An example he gives is Nasdaq-quoted bluebird bio ( BLUE, Financial), a clinical-stage gene therapy company. After what he calls a modest period of learning and experimentation via sequencing, the biotech firm's treatment (bb2121) for the very horrible cancer multiple myeloma showed 56% of patients being in complete remission and 89% having had a very good partial response or better. This was massive progress not just compared to 20 years prior, but even five years prior. That was in 2018, and as of the writing of this article, Scottish Mortgage holds several biotechnology investments, so clearly Anderson sees exponential change in this sector. In a recent media interview he talked up the prospects of Illumina (ILMN), one of his largest holdings.

UK investment culture

Living in the UK again after 10 years in Asia, I often think British people as a national trait lack ambition. So many Brits who are ambitious leave these shores and head, usually, to the U.S. or Asia, or if they are already wealthy, a tax haven like Monaco or somewhere in the Caribbean.

Anderson agrees with my assessment and has an interesting theory. It's probably why he holds only one UK stock at the time of writing, Ocado Group plc ( LSE:OCDO, Financial), an online grocery retailer and technology provider.

Anderson asks why the UK doesn't create more great innovative companies and notes that Robin Li of Baidu (BIDU) believes that three characteristics are required for new companies to prosper: lots of nerds, serious venture capitalists and markets of scale. While Anderson agrees these factors are important, he thinks the most important aspect is actually founder and firm motivation not being strong enough in the UK, i.e. a lack of motivation.

An example of this is given in "The Thousand Dollar Genome" by Kevin Davies. Next generation genomic sequencing was invented in Cambridge, UK by a company called Solexa. It was bought by Illumina for $600 million. Today the technology is worth billions of dollars. As we've already seen, it was a similar story with ARM, shareholders were eager to book a quick profit with the sale to SoftBank (TSE:9984) instead of seeing the opportunity for ARM to become one of the most valuable companies in the world. It now belongs to NVIDIA (NVDA), which is another stock Scottish Mortgage owns.

In contrast, Roche (XSWX:ROG) tried to buy Illumina for $6billion in 2012 and 2013 but shareholders rejected the bid because they saw the long-term opportunity.

But Anderson seems to have a different view of the U.S. He highlights the establishment of Wall Street and Washington, DC versus the West Coast and immigrants. Why is Elon Musk, a South African, in the U.S.? Because ambitious people are celebrated in the U.S. In the UK they are seen as outliers. This culture is a big problem for the UK in my opinion, and the recent Hill Review to make the London Stock Exchange more attractive for high-growth firms missed the point by saying it was a problem of over-regulation in the Listing Rules. A few years ago the London Stock Exchange set up a "High Growth Segment" of the market, but it totally flopped.

The environment for truly ambitious entrepreneurs isn't welcoming in the UK and UK shareholders value immediate profits and income over research and development capital expenditure. Even Ocado, the one UK firm Anderson likes right now, has an American angle. Its founder worked at Goldman Sachs (GS) for nearly 20 years. As Anderson notes:

"We fail at every level - from management softness, to investment feebleness to societal love of the safe return over the spectacular possibilities."

I agree. The UK market is strong for Financials and Basic Resources, and plenty of takeover activity for a quick profit provided by private equity, but for high-growth innovative stocks with world class potential, Ocado is really the only hope, of any real size, for the time being.

Energy

One long term trend which is inevitable is that the age of fossil fuels is coming to an end. We are in the transition period. This doesn't mean oil and gas prices can't rally during this period: political or economic events will dictate that and Anderson notes that predicting outcomes in the Middle East isn't wise.

However, the cost of renewables continues to fall. Anderson calls these developments "structurally encouraging" and again the point of exponential trends apply.

"The trend of price declines and performance gains has been sufficiently persistent and exponential, so that what once seemed forlorn green posturing is now emergent economic reality."

Anderson reminds us of the Kurzweil Law of exponential doubling: seven doublings from 0.01% take us to 1% and seven more to 100%.

At this stage I'm starting to understand Anderson. He doesn't think short-term trends, dictated by financial markets or politicians, can be or are worth predicting, but megatrends, with careful and detailed study, can be more easily forecast, then with patient investing, investors can find excess returns.

Since energy is an area that I am greatly interested in, I checked Scottish Mortgage's energy related investments. Telsa ( TSLA, Financial) remains a large holding. From the 2020 Scottish Mortgage annual report published on May 21:

"The head start it has on competitors leads us to believe that it could enjoy a long period of comparative advantage. If it can realise the potential of its AI capabilities and make its fleet largely autonomous, then this advantage will be greater still."

On other energy opportunities, Anderson writes:

"We are focused on finding other companies that will build the post-carbon economy. This year we took a new holding in Northvolt, a [private] company led by a former Tesla engineer, which is aiming to become Europe's largest supplier of batteries for electric vehicles. It is investing heavily in the face of strong demand. We also took a holding in ChargePoint ( CHPT, Financial), which is one of the world's largest electric vehicle charging networks. The way in which we will charge our electric vehicles will not resemble the model we used for gasoline cars. Instead, parking spaces at home, in the workplace and in parking lots will provide energy. Software will play a critical role in managing this infrastructure."

