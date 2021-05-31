ObsEva SA Announces that Shareholders Approved all Board Proposals at its 2021 Annual General Meeting held on May 28, 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ObsEva SA Announces that Shareholders Approved all Board Proposals at its 2021 Annual General Meeting held on May 28, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

Geneva, SwitzerlandÂ andÂ Boston, MAÂ âÂ May 31, 2021âÂ ObsEva SAÂ ( OBSV / SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve womenâs reproductive health, today announced that shareholders approved all Board proposals at its 2021 Annual General Meeting held on May 28, 2021.

The approved items are as follows:

  1. Shareholders approved the Annual Report, the Statutory Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for Fiscal Year 2020
  2. Shareholders granted discharge to the Members of the Board of Directors and to the Executive Committee for year 2020
  3. Shareholders approved the proposed appropriation of the Financial Results for year 2020
  4. Shareholders approved the proposed elections to the Board of Directors and election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors
  5. Shareholders approved the proposed elections to the Compensation Committee
  6. Shareholders approved the re-election of PricewaterhouseCoopers SA as ObsEva SAâs Auditors and Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
  7. Shareholders approved the re-election of PerrÃ©ard de Boccard SA as Independent Representative
  8. Shareholders approved the proposed compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee
  9. Shareholders approved the proposed increase of ObsEva SAâs Authorized Share Capital
  10. Shareholders approved the proposed increase of ObsEva SAâs Conditional Share Capital for Financing Purposes
  11. Shareholders approved the proposed increase of ObsEva SAâs Conditional Share Capital for Equity Plans
  12. Shareholders approved the proposed change to ObsEva SAâs Equity Incentive Plan

For a detailed agenda, including items submitted to shareholdersâ vote and related proposals of the Board of Directors, please refer to the full invitation, which may be found in the Investors / General Meetings section of the companyâs website www.ObsEva.com

To access the general meetings section of the Companyâs website, please click here.

To access the AGM 2021 section of the general meetings section directly, please click here.

To access the full invitation to the AGM 2021 directly, please click here.

About ObsEva
ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve womenâs reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids and preterm labor. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol âOBSVâ and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol âOBSNâ. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.

For further information, please contact:

CEO Office Contact:

Shauna Dillon

[email protected]

+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

[email protected]

+1 (617)-435-6602

#

Attachment

ti?nf=MTAwMDUwNzk0NCM0MDA5NTg3NjgjMjAwMDYwNQ==
bfa9c528-b414-43ab-a6ba-a3028bb10383
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment