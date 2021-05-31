ObsEva SA Announces that Shareholders Approved all Board Proposals at its 2021 Annual General Meeting held on May 28, 2021

Geneva, SwitzerlandÂ andÂ Boston, MAÂ âÂ May 31, 2021âÂ ObsEva SAÂ ( OBSV / SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve womenâs reproductive health, today announced that shareholders approved all Board proposals at its 2021 Annual General Meeting held on May 28, 2021.

The approved items are as follows:

Shareholders approved the Annual Report, the Statutory Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for Fiscal Year 2020 Shareholders granted discharge to the Members of the Board of Directors and to the Executive Committee for year 2020 Shareholders approved the proposed appropriation of the Financial Results for year 2020 Shareholders approved the proposed elections to the Board of Directors and election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors Shareholders approved the proposed elections to the Compensation Committee Shareholders approved the re-election of PricewaterhouseCoopers SA as ObsEva SAâs Auditors and Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm Shareholders approved the re-election of PerrÃ©ard de Boccard SA as Independent Representative Shareholders approved the proposed compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee Shareholders approved the proposed increase of ObsEva SAâs Authorized Share Capital Shareholders approved the proposed increase of ObsEva SAâs Conditional Share Capital for Financing Purposes Shareholders approved the proposed increase of ObsEva SAâs Conditional Share Capital for Equity Plans Shareholders approved the proposed change to ObsEva SAâs Equity Incentive Plan

For a detailed agenda, including items submitted to shareholdersâ vote and related proposals of the Board of Directors, please refer to the full invitation, which may be found in the Investors / General Meetings section of the companyâs website www.ObsEva.com

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve womenâs reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids and preterm labor. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol âOBSVâ and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol âOBSNâ. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.

For further information, please contact:

CEO Office Contact:

Shauna Dillon

[email protected]

+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

[email protected]

+1 (617)-435-6602

