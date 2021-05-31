Alfa Laval wins record order within renewable energy

PR Newswire

LUND, Sweden, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval has won a SEK 415 million order to supply processing systems and equipment for feedstock pretreatment to a U.S. refinery that is switching from traditional petroleum refining to renewable biofuel production.Â

The landmarkorder is among the largest to date for Alfa Laval. It follows strategic investments made by the company in adapting its technologies to develop state-of-the-art equipment for renewable diesel (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) production. The equipment will support the fuel industry's transition from the current processes to more sustainable solutions.

In this case, the customer is converting a petroleum refinery into a biofuel plant that will supply the transportation industry. Alfa Laval will deliver systems for pretreating fats and oils and handling wastewater at the biofuel plant.

Delivery is scheduled for 2022. The order is booked in the Food Systems business unit of the Food & Water Division and also in part in the Energy Division.

"Alfa Laval is committed to supporting efforts to decarbonize made by the industries and the societies in which we operate," says Tom Erixon, President and CEO of Alfa Laval Group. "For us, this means improving traditional production processes and innovating new ones to support the transition to a more sustainable and renewable future, not the least in the energy sector. This order is a confirmation that we can also support large projects to accelerate this transition."

Did you know thatâ¦Â according to the IEA, transportation biofuel consumption needs to almost triple by 2030 to be on track with the Sustainable Development Scenario, which equates to 9 percent of global transport fuel demand, compared with the 2018 level of around 3 percent?

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

