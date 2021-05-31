Change in number of shares and votes in Swedish Match AB (publ)

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Change in number of shares and votes in Swedish Match AB (publ)

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2021

STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In May, the number of shares and votes in Swedish Match AB (publ) increased as a result of the share split (ratio 10:1) that was resolved by Swedish Match AB's Annual General Meeting on April 13, 2021, through which each existing share was divided into ten shares.

As of May 31, 2021, the total number of shares in the Company amounts to 1,580,000,000 shares (previously 158,000,000 shares). The share capital of 389,515,417.20 SEK remains unchanged. At the time of the publication of this press release, Swedish Match holds 8,602,380 shares in treasury.

Contacts:

Lars Dahlgren
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone +46 8Â 658 0441

Anders Larsson
Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President Group Finance
Phone +46 10 139 3006

Emmett Harrison
Senior Vice President Investor Relations
Phone +46 70 938 0173

__________

This information is information that Swedish Match AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10.00 a.m. CET on May 31, 2021.

___________

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-match/r/change-in-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-swedish-match-ab--publ-,c3357222

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/2004/3357222/1425129.pdf

Swedish Match share split 2021 ENG

favicon.png?sn=IO95032&sd=2021-05-31 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/change-in-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-swedish-match-ab-publ-301302289.html

SOURCE Swedish Match

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO95032&Transmission_Id=202105310410PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO95032&DateId=20210531
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment