PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In May, the number of shares and votes in Swedish Match AB (publ) increased as a result of the share split (ratio 10:1) that was resolved by Swedish Match AB's Annual General Meeting on April 13, 2021, through which each existing share was divided into ten shares.

As of May 31, 2021, the total number of shares in the Company amounts to 1,580,000,000 shares (previously 158,000,000 shares). The share capital of 389,515,417.20 SEK remains unchanged. At the time of the publication of this press release, Swedish Match holds 8,602,380 shares in treasury.

Contacts:

Lars Dahlgren

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone +46 8Â 658 0441

Anders Larsson

Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President Group Finance

Phone +46 10 139 3006

Emmett Harrison

Senior Vice President Investor Relations

Phone +46 70 938 0173



__________

This information is information that Swedish Match AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10.00 a.m. CET on May 31, 2021.

___________

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-match/r/change-in-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-swedish-match-ab--publ-,c3357222

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/2004/3357222/1425129.pdf Swedish Match share split 2021 ENG

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/change-in-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-swedish-match-ab-publ-301302289.html

SOURCE Swedish Match