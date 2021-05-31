Logo
SCA invests in pellet mill to improve environmental performance

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2021

STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SCA invests SEK 50m to reduce environmental impact from its HÃ¤rnÃ¶sand pellet mill and to reduce discomforts for neighbours. The investments comprise among other items a wet electrical filter. The whole project will be operational by the summer 2022.

Since 1992, wood fuel pellets are produced at the Murbergsviken industrial site in HÃ¤rnÃ¶sand. In the drying process, terpenes and resin acids â natural substances in wood - are emitted. When vapour and particles are subject to sunlight, sometimes a refraction phenomenon occurs that makes the vapours look blueish and they may have an odd smell.

"We now invest in new technology, a wet electrical filter, to better contain particles and thereby minimize the occasions when blue haze occurs", says Per-Arne Persson, mill manager at SCA Bionorr.

SCA will make technical measurements to confirm improved performance after the project is finished, but an important contribution will be the input from a local "odour panel", that SCA will engage during the project.

"We want to learn of the experiences of our neighbours through the panel, before and after the realization of the project. This will be valuable knowledge for us"; says Per-Arne.

In addition to this, a project is run to further improve the treatment of process and surface water. A new sedimentation basin is already in use and another one is being constructed and will be operational in the autumn of 2021.

SCA's pellets are produced from residue products from the forest industry in the form of sawdust from the company's sawmills.

For further information, please contact:

Per-Arne Persson, Mill Manager Bionorr, tel +46 70Â 663 74 88

BjÃ¶rn Lyngfelt, Communications Manager, tel +46 70Â 626 82 23

The core of SCA's business is the growing forest, Europe's largest private forest holding.

Around this unique resource, we have built a well-developed value chain based on renewable raw material from our own and others' forests. We offer packaging paper, pulp, wood products, renewable energy, services for forest owners and efficient transport solutions.

2020 the forest products company SCA had approximately 4,000 employees and sales amounted to approximately SEK 18.4 bn.

SCA was founded in 1929 and has its headquarters in Sundsvall, Sweden. For more information, visit www.sca.com

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCASkepparplatsen 1SE-851 88 SundsvallTel: +46 60 19 30 00 www.sca.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sca/r/sca-invests-in-pellet-mill-to-improve-environmental-performance,c3357393

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/600/3357393/1425238.pdf

SCA invests in pellet mill to improve environmental performance (PDF)

favicon.png?sn=IO95116&sd=2021-05-31 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sca-invests-in-pellet-mill-to-improve-environmental-performance-301302302.html

SOURCE SCA

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO95116&Transmission_Id=202105310600PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO95116&DateId=20210531
