Theratechnologies Hires Vice President, Human Resources

MONTREAL, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies, or the Company (TSX: TH) ( THTX)), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, is pleased to announce that Mr. AndrÃ© Dupras is joining the Company as Vice President, Human Resources.



âAndrÃ© brings crucial expertise and capabilities at a time when the Company needs to attract and retain the best talent required to grow our commercial assets and pursue the development of our research pipeline,â said Paul LÃ©vesque, President and Chief Executive Officer, Theratechnologies.

âAs demand for talented and experienced resources is high, AndrÃ© will play a pivotal role in giving Theratechnologies the edge to continue building a strong team and bringing new capabilities. On behalf of the entire team at Theratechnologies, I want to extend my warmest welcome to our new colleague,â added Mr. LÃ©vesque.

Mr. Dupras brings more than 25 years of experience in Human Resources. Most recently, he was Vice President of Human Resources at Clementia Pharmaceuticals. Previously, he spent 15 years at Pfizer Canada in various leadership roles in Human Resources and in Commercialization. He also worked at Bombardier Aerospace in Global Compensation, Aon Hewitt and RÃ©no-DÃ©pÃ´t. Mr. Dupras holds a Masterâs in Management Science â Human Resources and a Bachelorâs in Administration (Marketing and Human Resources), both from HEC Montreal. He is a member of the Order of Certified Human Resources Professionals. He will report directly to the President and Chief Executive Officer of Theratechnologies, Mr. Paul LÃ©vesque, and will be based in Montreal, Canada.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) ( THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, or, collectively, forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, that are based on our managementâs beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", âwouldâ, "outlook", "believe", "plan", "envisage", "anticipate", "expect" and "estimate", or the negatives of these terms, or variations of them. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the growth of Theratechnologies and the development of its pipeline.

Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions and include, but are not limited to, the following: sales of our products in the United States will increase over time, our products will not be subject to recalls, no unknown side effects will be discovered from the long-term use of our products, our products will continue to be reimbursed by third-party payors, pre-clinical in vivo results obtained with TH1902 will be replicated in humans during the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial, treatment with TH1902 will be efficacious and safe in various types of cancer, we will be able to enroll patients to complete our Phase 1 clinical trial using TH1902, we will meet our announced timelines, including those related to the beginning of our Phase 3 clinical trial using tesamorelin for the potential treatment of NASH in the general population and we will have the funds necessary to carry out our business plan.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that the current Covid-19 pandemic forces us to adversely amend our previously announced timelines because, among other factors, of safety measures implemented in the United States and in Europe, employeesâ illness and shortage of products or materials, that the sales of our products decrease over time, that we are subject to product recalls, that adverse safety issues are discovered from the long-term use of our products, that we are found to be in violation of laws and regulation governing the commercialization of products resulting in the payment of fines or other penalties, that our intellectual property on our products is challenged and found to be invalid, that we are unable to replicate pre-clinical in vivo results obtained with TH1902 when administered into humans, that we are unable to enroll patients for our clinical trials and that we do not have the funds necessary to carry out our business plan.

We refer potential investors to the "Risk Factors" section of our annual information form dated February 24, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov as an exhibit to our report on Form 40-F dated February 25, 2021 under Theratechnologiesâ public filings for additional risks regarding the conduct of our business and Theratechnologies. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other risks and uncertainties carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release and represent our expectations as of that date.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

For media inquiries:

Denis Boucher

Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs

514-336-7800

[email protected]

For investor inquiries:

Leah Gibson

Senior Director, Investor Relations

617-356-1009

[email protected]