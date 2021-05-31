Logo
Alithya to release fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 financial results on June 10

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, May 31, 2021

MONTREAL, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") will disclose financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021, ended March 31, 2021, on June 10, 2021.

Alithya will host a conference call followed by a question and answer period for the financial community atÂ 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time).

Financial statements, MD&A, presentation, and 2021 annual review will be posted on the Investors page of Alithya's website (https://www.alithya.com/en/investors).

Conference call

Date:

June 10, 2021

Time:

9:00 a.m. (Eastern time)

Call-in number:Â 

>Â Â Â  Participants in North America: 1.833.921.1635, conference ID: 2952967
>Â Â Â Â Participants outside North America: 1.236.389.2651, conference ID: 2952967

Live webcast:

https://www.icastpro.ca/ys60jyÂ 

Playback
For those unable to participate on the liveÂ call, a replay willÂ be madeÂ available until July 10, 2021, by dialing 1.855.859.2056, passcode 2952967.

About Alithya
Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation. The company employs more than 3,000 professionals in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Alithya's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services, and skills to develop tools designed to meet the unique needs of customers in a variety of sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, renewable energy, telecommunications, transport and logistics, professional services, healthcare and government. For more information on Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

favicon.png?sn=MO94370&sd=2021-05-31 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alithya-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-2021-financial-results-on-june-10-301301987.html

SOURCE Alithya

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MO94370&Transmission_Id=202105310730PR_NEWS_USPR_____MO94370&DateId=20210531
