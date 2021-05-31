HAGENS BERMAN Encourages ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm Now, Securities Fraud Lawsuit Pending

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges ChemoCentryx, Inc. ( CCXI) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities fraud class action is pending and certain investors may have valuable claims.



Class Period: Nov. 26, 2019 â May 3, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 6, 2021

ChemoCentryx, Inc. ( CCXI) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The lawsuit focuses on ChemoCentryxâs statements about its new drug application (âNDAâ) for its vasculitis drug candidate Avacopan.

Beginning on Nov. 25, 2019, ChemoCentryx touted positive topline data from its Pivotal Phase III ADVOCATE trial demonstrating Avacopanâs superiority over standard of care in ANCA-associated vasculitis and that the trial met both of its primary endpoints. This and subsequent positive announcements sent the price of CCXI soaring.

The complaint alleges ChemoCentryx concealed that: (1) the trialâs study design was flawed; (2) data from the trial raised serious safety concerns; and (3) these issues presented a substantial concern about the viability of ChemoCentryxâs NDA.

On May 4, 2021, the truth emerged when the FDA announced it had identified several areas of concern, including âuncertainties about the interpretability of the data and the clinical meaningfulness of these results.â In addition, the document took issue with the complex trial design and the lack of long-term safety data.

This news drove the price of ChemoCentryx shares crashing over 45% lower on May 4, 2021, wiping out as much as $1.5 billion of the companyâs market capitalization.

âWeâre focused on investorsâ losses and proving ChemoCentryx misled investors about Avacopanâs efficacy and safety,â said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

