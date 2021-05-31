IMAX Scares Up Biggest Domestic Opening Weekend Since 2019 With Monster $5.3 Million Haul For "A Quiet Place Part II"

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

IMAX Scares Up Biggest Domestic Opening Weekend Since 2019 With Monster $5.3 Million Haul For "A Quiet Place Part II"

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

IMAX Captures 9% of Domestic Box Office for Paramount Pictures' Stellar Sequel As Summer Blockbuster Season Roars to Life

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 31, 2021

NEW YORK, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The summer blockbuster season roared to life in the U.S., as IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) delivered a monster $5.3 domestic opening weekend for "A Quiet Place Part II" on 361 screens. Despite accounting for less than 3% of total screens, IMAX captured 9% of the film's domestic box office as the Company delivered its biggest opening weekend of the pandemic era.

A_Quiet_Place_Part_2.jpg

Reported overall box office for "A Quiet Place Part II" exceeded the opening weekend for the original film â a remarkable result made even more impressive given that social distancing measures remain in place across key markets. For instance, even though New York and California have eased capacity limitations in theaters, social distancing guidelines currently limit capacity to a maximum of 40% in IMAX theaters in New York City and Los Angeles.

"'A Quiet Place Part II' is the first domestic release this year to cross the threshold from 'great opening weekend given the pandemic' to 'great opening weekend, period' â offering undeniable proof that the domestic box office is back" said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "The film's stellar results give the box office a strong jolt of momentum heading into the summer, and the many blockbusters that held out for an exclusive theatrical release stand to benefit."

Globally, "A Quiet Place Part II" earned a total of $6.1 million in markets as it opened in additional select markets internationally, including China. IMAX delivered $9.5 million in box office across its entire global network for the weekend, buoyed by an additional $2.8 million in receipts from Universal's "F9" in China.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.Â 

IMAX is headquartered inÂ New York,Â Toronto, andÂ Los Angeles, with additional offices inÂ London,Â Dublin,Â Tokyo, andÂ Shanghai. As ofÂ December 31, 2020, there were 1,650 IMAX theater systems (1,562 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 76 institutional) operating in 84 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."Â 

IMAXÂ®, IMAXÂ® Dome, IMAXÂ® 3D, IMAXÂ® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAXÂ®, The IMAX ExperienceÂ®, An IMAX ExperienceÂ®, An IMAX 3D ExperienceÂ®, IMAX DMRÂ®, DMRÂ®, IMAX nXosÂ® and Films to the FullestÂ®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions.Â More information about the Company can be found atÂ www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

CONTACTÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 




Media:Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 

Investors:

Mark JafarÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â  Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 

Brett Harriss

[email protected]Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 

[email protected]

imax_corporation_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY94711&sd=2021-05-31 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imax-scares-up-biggest-domestic-opening-weekend-since-2019-with-monster-5-3-million-haul-for-a-quiet-place-part-ii-301302332.html

SOURCE IMAX Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY94711&Transmission_Id=202105310930PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY94711&DateId=20210531
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment