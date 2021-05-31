Politicians and business leaders get together at CEO Conference, organized by BTG Pactual, to discuss capital markets and economy

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Politicians and business leaders get together at CEO Conference, organized by BTG Pactual, to discuss capital markets and economy

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SÃO PAULO, May 31, 2021

In the two-day online event, themes such as ESG, technology, capital markets, energy matrix, infrastructure, and macroeconomic scenario were addressed

SÃO PAULO, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â The 22nd edition of the CEO Conference, organized by BTG Pactual, took place on May 25-26 in SÃ£o Paulo, and brought together important members of the political and business world. This was the first virtual edition of the event, whose audience included investors, executives, bank customers, and journalists.

AndrÃ© Esteves, senior partner at BTG Pactual, stressed that it is important for Brazil to continue to seek measures for putting it back on the path to development. According to him, approving reforms is one of the ways to lead the country to growth and increase the income of the country's population. "It just depends on us moving forward, evolving and creating a fairer society, with more jobs, higher income and more equal opportunities", said the executive.

BTG Pactual CEO Roberto Sallouti, stressed that, throughout the event, a common effort and desire to resume Brazil's growth agenda was evident: "All the leaders who took part in our discussions are realistic about the challenges, but aware of the importance of advancing the reform agenda".

First Day
After the official opening by AndrÃ© Esteves, a senior partner at BTG Pactual, the first morning of the CEO Conference was attended by House Speaker Arthur Lira, the President of the Central Bank of Brazil Roberto Campos, and Federal Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco.

In the afternoon, Gary Cohn, former director of the US National Economic Council and Vice Chairman of IBM, BNDES President Gustavo Montezano, CCR CEO Marco Cauduro, and Eletrobras CEO Rodrigo Limp, took part in the discussions.

The program also included panels with market managers and debates on topics such as crypto assets, agritech, innovation in Latin America, and European banks. In the Tech Room, technology sector leaders and entrepreneurs discussed topics such as Cybersecurity & AI, Open Banking, and the presence of tech companies on B3, the Brazilian stock exchange.

The first day of the event closed in a panel with Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, and BTG Pactual chief economist Mansueto Almeida.

Second Day
After the opening by BTG Pactual CEO Roberto Sallouti, the morning panels were attended by Suzano Papel e Celulose CEO Walter Schalka and Grupo BoticÃ¡rio Vice-Chairman Artur Grynbaum. The executives talked about the challenges for sustainability in the Brazilian market, with Mariana Oiticica, BTG Pactual co-head of ESG and Impact, as moderator.

Next, economists Eduardo Loyo, Mansueto Almeida and Tiago Berriel debated on the path to economic recovery. Engie CEO Catherine MacGregor closed the morning's talks, discussing the future of the energy sector.

At the Tech Room, leaders and entrepreneurs debated topics such as technology and credit solutions for SMEs, as well as challenges and opportunities in the credit fund industry.

In the afternoon, the event was attended by Infrastructure Minister TarcÃ­sio Freitas and Biologist Fernando Reinach. An interview with AndrÃ© Esteves, a senior partner at BTG Pactual, about the challenges and opportunities in the Brazilian economic scenario, closed the event.

favicon.png?sn=SP95230&sd=2021-05-31 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/politicians-and-business-leaders-get-together-at-ceo-conference-organized-by-btg-pactual-to-discuss-capital-markets-and-economy-301302340.html

SOURCE BTG Pactual

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SP95230&Transmission_Id=202105310936PR_NEWS_USPR_____SP95230&DateId=20210531
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment