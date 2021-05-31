Ferrari N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), May 31, 2021 â Ferrari N.V. (/MTA: RACE) (âFerrariâ or the âCompanyâ) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 (âFourth Trancheâ), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange () as follows:

MTA Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (â¬) (â¬) ($) ($) (â¬)* (â¬)* (â¬)* Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 26/05/2021 7,666 173.5114 1,330,138.39 - - - - 7,666 173.5114 1,330,138.39 27/05/2021 5,387 172.9097 931,464.55 - - - - 5,387 172.9097 931,464.55 28/05/2021 8,000 172.8080 1,382,464.00 5,429 211.1832 1,146,513.59 944,254.32 13,429 173.2607 2,326,718.32 21,053 173.0902 3,644,066.95 5,429 211.1832 1,146,513.59 944,254.32 26,482 173.2619 4,588,321.26 Total

Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till May 28, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:

â¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Euro 58,312,424.97 for No. 340,961 common shares purchased on the MTA.

â¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â USD 6,499,176.89 (Euro 5,397,752.49*) for No. 31,714 common shares purchased on the

As of May 28, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,285,186 common shares equal to 3.61% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Companyâs equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until May 28, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,099,860 own common shares on MTA and for a total consideration of Euro 567,132,410.63.

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

