Mr. Anthony Zelen Appointed to Board of Directors, Midpoint Bolsters Fintech and Cryptocurrency Expertise

LONDON, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midpoint Holdings Limited (TSXV: MPT) (Frankfurt: 8MH1) (âMidpointâ or the âCompanyâ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Anthony Zelen to the board of directors. Mr. Zelen is a serial entrepreneur who possesses over 27 years of experience in finance, investor relations, sales, and corporate development. Most recently, Anthony was a co-founder of BIGG Digital Assets Inc., which reached a market cap in excess of $900 Million CDN at its zenith. Since 2006 he has been the owner and president of Senergy Communications Capital Inc., which has focused on the public markets and is involved in investor relations, public relations, social media and strategic marketing for the technology, cannabis, pharmaceutical, mining and oil & gas sectors. Anthony has served as officer and director of at least 16 publicly listed companies over the last 27 years. His business activities within the venture capital arena enabled him to establish a network of angel investors, family offices, accredited investors, and investment banking contacts throughout North America, Europe and Asia.



âAnthonyâs track record of success and knowledge in the fintech and cryptocurrency sectors will be instrumental as Midpoint navigates various opportunities in this arena,â stated Derek Ivany, President and CEO. He continued, âWe are fortunate that Anthony has decided to lend his skillset and efforts to the Midpoint team and we look forward to working with him to the benefit of all stakeholders.â

About Midpoint

Headquartered in London, UK, Midpoint is an FCA authorized payments institution specializing in cross-border payments and foreign exchange. SMEs, overseas professionals, property owners, foreign students, individuals, and anyone involved in international payments use Midpointâs US patent-protected platform for transparent, multi-party, multi-currency services.

Midpoint currently handles transactions in 24 currencies with the ability to collect and transfer across over 200 countries. This highly secure platform provides customers with the most cost-effective FX at the midpoint of the interbank buy/sell rate, therefore removing the spread as well as hidden costs and fees.

Midpoint Holdings Limited is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and cross-listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

For information on Midpoint, please visit: https://www.midpoint.com.

Corbin Comishin, CFO Derek Ivany, President and CEO

