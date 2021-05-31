Marathon Signals for Taproot

LAS VEGAS, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, announced that the Companyâs Bitcoin mining pool, MaraPool, has adopted and implemented Bitcoin Core version 0.21.1.



Bitcoin Core version 0.21.1 is the latest update to the Bitcoin client software, which is maintained and updated by a large open-source developer community that collaborates to launch new features and fixes. This latest update contains a variety of features, including the Taproot soft fork, which are designed to improve privacy, improve scalability, and lay the groundwork for future enhancements to Bitcoinâs functionality. According to the official release from Bitcoin Core:

âIf activated, these improvements will allow users of single-signature scripts, multisignature scripts, and complex contracts to all use identical-appearing commitments that enhance their privacy and the fungibility of all bitcoins. Spenders will enjoy lower fees and the ability to resolve many multisig scripts and complex contracts with the same efficiency, low fees, and large anonymity set as single-sig users. Taproot and schnorr also include efficiency improvements for full nodes such as the ability to batch signature verification. Together, the improvements lay the groundwork for future potential upgrades that may improve efficiency, privacy, and fungibility further.â

Marathon will adopt the update without modification. As a result, Marathonâs mining pool, MaraPool, will no longer filter transactions. Once the update is complete, the pool will begin validating transactions in a manner consistent with all other miners who use the standard node.

âMarathon is committed to the core tenets of the Bitcoin community, including decentralization, inclusion, and no censorship,â said Fred Thiel, Marathonâs CEO. âOver the coming week, we will be updating all our miners to the full standard Bitcoin core 0.21.1 node, including support for Taproot. By adopting the full standard Bitcoin core node, we will be validating transactions on the blockchain in the exact same way as all other miners who use the standard node. We look forward to continue being a collaborative and supportive member of the Bitcoin community and to realizing the vision of Bitcoin as the first decentralized, peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users rather than a central authority or middlemen.â

To hear a full statement on Bitcoin Core version 0.21.1 from Fred Thiel, Marathonâs CEO, please click here: Statement

About NYDIG

NYDIG is a leading technology and financial services firm dedicated to Bitcoin. The firm and its subsidiaries provide institutional investment, brokerage, treasury, and technology solutions to institutions, banks, and private clients, including insured custody, execution, asset management, financing, and research. NYDIG was founded in 2017 as the digital asset subsidiary of Stone Ridge Holdings Group, owner of a $10B+ alternatives asset manager in New York. NYDIG meets the industryâs highest regulatory, audit, and governance standards, and the firmâs subsidiaries hold both a BitLicense and a limited purpose trust charter from the New York State Department of Financial Services. For more information, visit www.nydig.com.

About Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets.

