Marathon Signals for Taproot

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

Marathonâs Mining Pool, MaraPool, To Cease Filtering Transactions

LAS VEGAS, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, announced that the Companyâs Bitcoin mining pool, MaraPool, has adopted and implemented Bitcoin Core version 0.21.1.

Bitcoin Core version 0.21.1 is the latest update to the Bitcoin client software, which is maintained and updated by a large open-source developer community that collaborates to launch new features and fixes. This latest update contains a variety of features, including the Taproot soft fork, which are designed to improve privacy, improve scalability, and lay the groundwork for future enhancements to Bitcoinâs functionality. According to the official release from Bitcoin Core:

âIf activated, these improvements will allow users of single-signature scripts, multisignature scripts, and complex contracts to all use identical-appearing commitments that enhance their privacy and the fungibility of all bitcoins. Spenders will enjoy lower fees and the ability to resolve many multisig scripts and complex contracts with the same efficiency, low fees, and large anonymity set as single-sig users. Taproot and schnorr also include efficiency improvements for full nodes such as the ability to batch signature verification. Together, the improvements lay the groundwork for future potential upgrades that may improve efficiency, privacy, and fungibility further.â

Marathon will adopt the update without modification. As a result, Marathonâs mining pool, MaraPool, will no longer filter transactions. Once the update is complete, the pool will begin validating transactions in a manner consistent with all other miners who use the standard node.

âMarathon is committed to the core tenets of the Bitcoin community, including decentralization, inclusion, and no censorship,â said Fred Thiel, Marathonâs CEO. âOver the coming week, we will be updating all our miners to the full standard Bitcoin core 0.21.1 node, including support for Taproot. By adopting the full standard Bitcoin core node, we will be validating transactions on the blockchain in the exact same way as all other miners who use the standard node. We look forward to continue being a collaborative and supportive member of the Bitcoin community and to realizing the vision of Bitcoin as the first decentralized, peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users rather than a central authority or middlemen.â

To hear a full statement on Bitcoin Core version 0.21.1 from Fred Thiel, Marathonâs CEO, please click here: Statement

Investor Notice
Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. If any of these risks were to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. Future changes in the network-wide mining difficulty rate or Bitcoin hashrate may also materially affect the future performance of Marathon's production of Bitcoin. Additionally, all discussions of financial metrics assume mining difficulty rates as of June 2021. See "Safe Harbor" below.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as âmay,â âwill,â âplan,â âshould,â âexpect,â âanticipate,â âestimate,â âcontinue,â or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading âRisk Factorsâ in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

About NYDIG
NYDIG is a leading technology and financial services firm dedicated to Bitcoin. The firm and its subsidiaries provide institutional investment, brokerage, treasury, and technology solutions to institutions, banks, and private clients, including insured custody, execution, asset management, financing, and research. NYDIG was founded in 2017 as the digital asset subsidiary of Stone Ridge Holdings Group, owner of a $10B+ alternatives asset manager in New York. NYDIG meets the industryâs highest regulatory, audit, and governance standards, and the firmâs subsidiaries hold both a BitLicense and a limited purpose trust charter from the New York State Department of Financial Services. For more information, visit www.nydig.com.

About Marathon Digital Holdings
Marathon is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets.

Marathon Digital HoldingsÂ CompanyÂ Contact:
Jason Assad
Telephone: 678-570-6791
Email:Â [email protected]

Marathon Digital HoldingsÂ Investor Contact:
Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover and Charlie Schumacher
Telephone: 949-574-3860
Email:Â [email protected]Â 

