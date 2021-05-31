Logo
Prospera Announces New Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2021 / Prospera Energy Inc. (

TSXV:PEI, Financial)(FRA:OF6A, Financial) ("Prospera" or the "Corporation") announces Mrs. Savitri Franz has stepped down from her role as interim CFO. The Corporation again would like to thank Savitri for her services over the past 15 years. Savitri Franz will continue to be a Director of the Corporation. Mr. Matthew Kenna has been appointed as a CFO of Prospera Energy Inc.

Matthew Kenna has over 30 years experience leading organizations and helping them expand, drive efficiencies, and grow profitability. He is currently CEO and founder of MANTL Canada Inc. ("MANTL"), a prospering oilfield services organization established in 2015 and employing over 90 people. Since inception, MANTL has grown from a start up organization to $40M in revenue while maintaining a paperless operation, virtual communication, and a low-cost organizational structure.

Prior to MANTL, Matthew leads the manufacturing department for Al-Khorahev in Saudia Arabia where he applied his black belt certification in LEAN management to reduce inventory and staffing while tripling production capacities and taking build times from 109 days to 9 days.

Matthew is a professional accountant (CPA, CMA) and spent 15 years heading up the financial and operating departments at KUDU Industries where he fostered financing arrangements, client relationships and manufacturing teams to take the organization from $35M to $150M revenue.

Matthew has extensive experience turning companies around, growing them, and building efficient organizations. He has a proven track record of fiscal success, including innovative financing arrangements and efficient operations. He has deep relationships in the Calgary finance community.

About Prospera

Prospera Energy Inc. is a Canadian natural resource corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties with operations in Alberta and western Saskatchewan.

For further information:

Samuel David
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Email: [email protected]
Tel: (403)454-9010
Website: www.prosperaenergy.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Corporation and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Corporation, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements

Although Prospera believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Prospera can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward- looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks), commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Prospera. As a result, Prospera cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Prospera does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Prospera Energy Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649731/Prospera-Announces-New-Chief-Financial-Officer-of-the-Corporation

img.ashx?id=649731

