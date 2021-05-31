Murchison Minerals Appoints Vice-President Exploration

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") ( TSXV:MUR, Financial) is proud to announce that it has promoted John Shmyr as Vice-President Exploration of the Company. John has been Murchison's key geologist consultant for the past few years and was the ideal candidate for the position now that the exploration activities will be covering Brabant Lake in Saskatchewan and HPM and Barraute in Quebec.

John is a professional geologist with 10 years of experience in mineral exploration. Mr. Shmyr has been working with the Company as a private consultant since 2018 and has been the lead project geologist for the Brabant-McKenzie project since 2019. Prior to this, John most notably worked as a project geologist for the privately held company BFR Copper & Gold. His work directly led to the discovery of additional copper-zinc mineralization at BFR's Flin Flon project. Mr. Shmyr graduated from the University of Saskatchewan in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science High Honours degree in geology and is currently completing a Master of Science degree in geology on the Brabant-McKenzie deposit at the University of Saskatchewan. He is registered as a member of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan and currently holds a special authorization with the Ordre des GÃ©ologues du QuÃ©bec.

Jean-Charles Potvin, President, and CEO comments: "We are incredibly pleased to secure Mr. Shmyr in the role of Vice-President of Exploration. His leadership at the Brabant-McKenzie project has proven invaluable and he has displayed a very strong technical fortitude. Murchison looks forward to its continued work with Mr. Shmyr and we strongly feel that this arrangement will lead to additional discoveries at our Brabant, HPM and Barraute projects."

About Murchison Minerals Ltd. ( TSXV:MUR, Financial)

Murchison is a Canadianâbased exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the 100% owned BrabantâMcKenzie zincâcopperâsilver project in northâcentral Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in the HPM nickelâcopperâcobalt project in Quebec. Murchison has 108.9 million shares issued and outstanding.

Additional information about Murchison and its exploration projects can be found on the Company's website at www.murchisonminerals.com. For further information, please contact:

JeanâCharles (JC) Potvin, President and CEO or Erik H Martin, CFO

Tel: (416) 350â3776

[email protected]

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO

Tel: 416-868-1079 x 251

[email protected]

ForwardâLooking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forwardâlooking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forwardâlooking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forwardâlooking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forwardâlooking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

