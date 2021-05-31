Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

BURNABY, British Columbia, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( XENE, Financial), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of its executive management team will participate in the following investor conference:



Jefferies 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 3:00 pm ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed here.



The above listed dates and times are subject to change. Details on company presentations and webcasts can be found on the âInvestorsâ section of Xenon's website at investor.xenon-pharma.com. When available, webcasts will be posted for replay following the event.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

Contact:

Maria McClean

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Phone: 604.484.3353

Email: [email protected]