Nuvei Announces Voting Results of its Annual Shareholders' Meeting and Appointment of General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

MONTREAL, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (âNuveiâ or the âCompanyâ) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U) today announced that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by the Company at its annual shareholdersâ meeting held on May 28, 2021 (the âMeetingâ).



Voting Results of the Meeting

1.Â Election of Directors



The five (5) nominees for directors were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The votes cast for each nominee were as follows:

Withheld (a)Â Â Â Philip Fayer 855,927,759 99.98% 195,699 0.02% (b)Â Â Â Michael Hanley 854,984,764 99.87% 1,138,310 0.13% (c)Â Â Â David Lewin 855,785,023 99.96% 338,051 0.04% (d)Â Â Â Daniela Mielke 856,088,122 99.99% 34,952 0.01% (e)Â Â Â Pascal Tremblay 855,451,941 99.92% 671,133 0.08%



2.Â Appointment of Auditors



PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, chartered accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The votes cast were as follows:





Withheld 859,234,531 99.99% 18,487 0.01%



Final voting results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Appointment of Lindsay Matthews as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Nuvei announced that Lindsay Matthews will be joining its management team as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary effective today, May 31, 2021.

Ms. Matthews has over 23 years of broad legal experience in corporate, securities and commercial law, as well as in M&A and corporate governance, both as in-house counsel and in private practice. She was most recently Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Gildan Activewear Inc., where she led the global legal team since 2010. Prior to joining Gildan in 2004, Ms. Matthews practised corporate and securities law at Ogilvy Renault (now Norton Rose Fulbright). Ms. Matthews holds a B.C.L. and LL.B. from the McGill University Faculty of Law as well as a B.A. from Northwestern University.

