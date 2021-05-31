Crown Point Announces Stock Option Grant

CALGARY, Alberta, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX-V:Â CWV: Crown Point Energy Inc. (the âCompanyâ) announces that the board of directors of the Company has granted, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, 2,175,000 options to directors and officers of the Company and its subsidiaries. Each option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.20 per common share, and is exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant.



About Crown Point



Crown Point Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and development company headquartered in Calgary, Canada, incorporated in Canada, trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and operating in Argentina. Crown Pointâs exploration and development activities are focused in three producing basins in Argentina, the Austral basin in the province of Tierra del Fuego, and the NeuquÃ©n and Cuyo basins in the province of Mendoza. Crown Point has a strategy that focuses on establishing a portfolio of producing properties, plus production enhancement and exploration opportunities to provide a basis for future growth.

