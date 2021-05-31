Fountain Asset Corp. Announces its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fountain Asset Corp. Announces its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
May 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fountain Asset Corp. (

TSXV:FA, Financial) (âFountainâ or the âCompanyâ) would like to announce its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (âQ1/21â).

Highlights from Q1/21:

  • Adjusted net asset value (âANAVâ) of $28.32 million ($0.46 per share) at March 31, 2021 compared to $23.46 million ($0.40 per share) at December 31, 2020, representing a 21% increase quarter over quarter on an ANAV basis and a 15% increase on a per share basis. ANAV reflects the net asset value plus the amount of available tax loss pools available;
  • Net comprehensive income of $4.84 million compared to net comprehensive loss of $2.04 million for three months ended March 31, 2020 (âQ1/20â);
  • Total revenue from investment activity was $5.05 million compared to total revenue loss of $1.86 million for Q1/20;
  • Net realized gains on the sale of portfolio investments of $0.56 million compared to net realized losses of $1.06 million for Q1/20;
  • Net unrealized gains on portfolio investments of $4.48 million compared to net unrealized losses of $0.80 million for Q1/20; and
  • Total expenses of $0.21 million compared to $0.18 million for Q1/20. Included in expenses is stock-based compensation of $0.02 million for Q1/21 compared to $0.03 million of stock-based compensation for Q1/20; and
  • Operating expenses of $0.19 million compared to $0.15 million for Q1/20.

During Q1/21, the company saw an increase from its portfolio of publicly traded companies which included increases from Avanti Energy Inc. and Simply Inc.

The increase in operating expenses to $0.19 million for Q1/21 compared to $0.15 million in the comparative quarter was driven by higher general and administrative costs.

The Company saw net comprehensive income of $4.84 million for Q1/21 compared to net comprehensive loss of $2.04 million for Q1/20. As at March 31, 2021, the Companyâs adjusted net assets were valued at $28.32 million or $0.46 per share compared to $23.46 million or $0.40 per share at December 31, 2020.

âThe Company posted solid revenue and profit during Q1/21 due to gains in several publicly traded companies. Fountain saw some of its private investments go public during the quarter including an investment in Payfare Inc.,â said Andrew Parks, CEO of Fountain.

A full set of the Q1/21 unaudited financial statements and the management discussion & analysis are available on SEDAR.

About Fountain Asset Corp.

Fountain Asset Corp. is a merchant bank which provides equity financing, bridge loan services (asset back/collateralized financing) and strategic financial consulting services to companies across many industries such as marijuana, oil & gas, mining, real estate, manufacturing, retail, financial services, and biotechnology.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking information, which is information relating to possible events, conditions or results of operations of the Company, which are based on assumptions and courses of action and which are inherently uncertain. All information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, growing Fountainâs capital base and a strong pipeline going forward. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the level of bridge loans and equity investments completed, the nature and credit quality of the collateral security and the nature and quality of equity investments, and the other risks disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's annual information form dated August 30, 2019 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: please contact Andrew Parks at (647) 344-4429 or visit Fountain Asset Corp.'s website at www.fountainassetcorp.com.


d9a54a93-2b43-4c15-acb5-aabd380c1125

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment