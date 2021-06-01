SPI Energy Announces the Appointment of Dr. Dallas Meyer as CTO of Solar4America

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced Solar4America, a subsidiary of the Company's SolarJuice Co., Ltd. ("SolarJuice") subsidiary and one of the leading solar and roofing installers in the US, appointed Dallas W. Meyer, Ph.D., as its new Chief Technology Officer.

Dr. Meyer is the founder of Luxxtor Energy, a start-up developing new solar module technology. He has held senior technical and operations leadership positions in leading solar, data storage and systems, optical communication components, compound semi fabs, and 3D-sensing companies, including TenKsolar, Seagate, WD, Finisar/II-VI, and Lumentum, as well as developed multiple greenfield manufacturing facilities in the US, China, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia. Dr. Meyer has a Ph.D. in Materials Science, Mechanics and Mathematics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"Dr. Meyer has tremendous experience scaling global high-volume, complex technical products," commented Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy. "We are excited to welcome him to Solar4America where he will lead our technology development."

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, 19.2 gigawatts (GW) of solar PV capacity was installed in the US in 2020, reaching 97.7 GW of total installed capacity, enough to power 17.7 million American homes. Solar accounted for 43% of all new electricity-generating capacity added in the US in 2020, representing solar's largest ever share of new generating capacity and ranking first among all technologies for the second year in a row. The US solar industry is expected to install more than 324 GW of capacity over the next 10 years, quadrupling the current amount of installed solar capacity.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors. The Company provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third-party project developers, as well as develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Greece, Japan and Italy. The Company has its US headquarters in Santa Clara, California and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia. SPI is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in green industries such as battery storage and charging stations, leveraging the Company's expertise and growing base of cash flow from solar projects and funding development of projects in agriculture and other markets with significant growth potential.

About SolarJuice

SolarJuice Co., Ltd. ("SolarJuice") is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets. Established in 2009, the Company is headquartered in Sydney, Australia and delivers a one-stop global solution for solar panels, inverters, and battery systems. Since inception, the Company has served over 3,000 B2B accounts and 400 customers. SolarJuice also plans to grow its supply chain, enhance its technology platform and looks to expand its product delivery throughout the Asia Pacific Region and the North America markets. With the recent acquisition of Solar4America, one of the leading solar and roofing installers in the United States, this will allow the Company to serve more customers in the growing California, Nevada, Texas, Florida, and Colorado markets. With more than a million solar systems and roofs under its belt, the Pleasanton, CA-based company now employs hundreds of installers and operates in five states: California, Florida, Nevada, Colorado and Texas.

