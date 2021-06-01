Logo
Kingfisher Reports Q1 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2021 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (

TSXV:KFR, Financial)(FSE:970) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to report the filing of its first quarter results for the interim period ending March 31, 2021. Highlights over the period include:

  • On March 12, 2021, the Company completed its acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of Kingfisher Resources Ltd. and a concurrent financing totaling $6,030,000.
  • On March 18, 2021, the Company commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KFR".
  • The Company's shares were accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and commenced trading on March 25, 2021 under the symbol "970".
  • On March 31, 2021, Kingfisher announced initial results from the 2020 exploration program at its 100% owned Goldrange Project, located in Southwestern B.C. Initial soil sampling returned highly anomalous gold grades up to 22.08 g/t Au with 30 samples over 1 g/t Au.
  • At March 31, 2021, the Company had C$5,949,772 (December 31, 2020: C$116,735) in cash and cash equivalents and C$5,820,392 (December 31, 2020: C$84,879) in working capital. The Company also has no debt.

Kingfisher continues to manage its costs and allocate the necessary resources towards its upcoming exploration programs at its Goldrange, Ecstall, and Thibert properties in order to maximize value for its shareholders.

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (https://kingfishermetals.com/) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on underexplored district-scale projects in British Columbia. Kingfisher has three 100% owned district-scale projects that offer potential exposure to high-grade gold, copper, silver, and zinc. The Company currently has 69,895,801 shares outstanding.

For further information, please contact:

Dustin Perry, P.Geo.
CEO and Director
Phone: +1 236 358 0054
E-Mail: [email protected]

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of Kingfisher. In making the forward-looking statements, Kingfisher has applied certain assumptions that are based on information available, including Kingfisher's strategic plan for the near and mid-term. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Kingfisher does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Kingfisher Metals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649811/Kingfisher-Reports-Q1-2021-Results

img.ashx?id=649811

