Moody's Upgrades SeABank's Outlook to Positive from Stable

HANOI, Vietnam, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moody's Investors Services (Moody's) raised its outlook for Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank's (SeABankÂ - Vietnam, stock code SSB)Â to Positive from Stable and affirmed SeABank's long-term credit rating at B1 for the third year in a row.

The positive outlook on the ratings of SeABank reflects Moody's view that improvements in asset quality over recent years - which could translate into lower credit costs and higher profitability - could raise the bank's BCA over the next 12Â - 18 months.

Asset quality improved steadily at SeABank in recent years. The problem loans ratio, which include nonperforming loans (NPLs) and gross bonds issued by the Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC), declined to 1.9% as of the end of 2020 from 2.3%. SeABank has also been building up their problem loans coverage. Moody's expects asset quality to remain largely stable at SeABank amid the supportive economic environment in Vietnam.

Moody's also expects profitability at SeABank to improve over the next 12Â - 18 months driven by higher yields from its loans to individuals and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Capital, in turn, will remain stable as internal capital generation will support asset growth.

SeABank has achieved substantial expansion in recent years and has made beneficial contributions to the economy as a whole. SeABank is currently considered as one of 17 credit institutions with a significant impact on the Vietnamese banking industry in 2021.

At the end of the first quarter of 2021, SeABankÂ achieved positive businessÂ results with pre-tax profit of USDÂ 30.24Â million, 2.3 times higher than the same period in 2020. Total assets reached USDÂ 8.0Â billion, a 24% YoY increase.Â Customer deposits reached USDÂ 5.0Â billion, up 16.8%Â YoY,Â while loansÂ to customers also increased by 14.3% over the same period, reaching USDÂ 4.81Â billion. Besides, the Bank's totalÂ net operatingÂ incomeÂ also reached USDÂ 62.4Â million, up 48% and the costÂ to incomeÂ ratioÂ was at 40.8% compared to 52.9% for the same period in 2020.

At the end of the trading session on May 31, 2021, SeABank's market capitalization reached USD 2.14Â billion, making SeABank one of the top 12 banks by market capitalization list in the Vietnamese stock market.

