Moody's Upgrades SeABank's Outlook to Positive from Stable

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Moody's Upgrades SeABank's Outlook to Positive from Stable

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HANOI, Vietnam, June 1, 2021

HANOI, Vietnam, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moody's Investors Services (Moody's) raised its outlook for Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank's (SeABankÂ - Vietnam, stock code SSB)Â to Positive from Stable and affirmed SeABank's long-term credit rating at B1 for the third year in a row.

SeABank__tru_so_moi.jpg

The positive outlook on the ratings of SeABank reflects Moody's view that improvements in asset quality over recent years - which could translate into lower credit costs and higher profitability - could raise the bank's BCA over the next 12Â - 18 months.

Asset quality improved steadily at SeABank in recent years. The problem loans ratio, which include nonperforming loans (NPLs) and gross bonds issued by the Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC), declined to 1.9% as of the end of 2020 from 2.3%. SeABank has also been building up their problem loans coverage. Moody's expects asset quality to remain largely stable at SeABank amid the supportive economic environment in Vietnam.

Moody's also expects profitability at SeABank to improve over the next 12Â - 18 months driven by higher yields from its loans to individuals and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Capital, in turn, will remain stable as internal capital generation will support asset growth.

SeABank has achieved substantial expansion in recent years and has made beneficial contributions to the economy as a whole. SeABank is currently considered as one of 17 credit institutions with a significant impact on the Vietnamese banking industry in 2021.

At the end of the first quarter of 2021, SeABankÂ achieved positive businessÂ results with pre-tax profit of USDÂ 30.24Â million, 2.3 times higher than the same period in 2020. Total assets reached USDÂ 8.0Â billion, a 24% YoY increase.Â Customer deposits reached USDÂ 5.0Â billion, up 16.8%Â YoY,Â while loansÂ to customers also increased by 14.3% over the same period, reaching USDÂ 4.81Â billion. Besides, the Bank's totalÂ net operatingÂ incomeÂ also reached USDÂ 62.4Â million, up 48% and the costÂ to incomeÂ ratioÂ was at 40.8% compared to 52.9% for the same period in 2020.

At the end of the trading session on May 31, 2021, SeABank's market capitalization reached USD 2.14Â billion, making SeABank one of the top 12 banks by market capitalization list in the Vietnamese stock market.

favicon.png?sn=HK95833&sd=2021-06-01 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moodys-upgrades-seabanks-outlook-to-positive-from-stable-301302565.html

SOURCE SeABank

rt.gif?NewsItemId=HK95833&Transmission_Id=202106010023PR_NEWS_USPR_____HK95833&DateId=20210601
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment