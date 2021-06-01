NVIDIA RTX Titles Jump to 130 on Widespread Industry Adoption of Ray Tracing, NVIDIA DLSS

âDOOM Eternalâ, âRainbow Six Siegeâ and âRed Dead Redemption 2â Among Latest RTX Titles; NVIDIA Reflex in 12 of Top 15 Competitive Shooters



SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced that there are now more than 130 games and applications supporting NVIDIA RTXâ¢ acceleration technologies, including RT Core-accelerated ray tracing, NVIDIAÂ® Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) and Tensor Core-accelerated AI features. NVIDIA Reflex latency-reducing technology is also now supported in 12 of the top 15 competitive shooter-based games.

Since the launch of NVIDIA GeForce RTXâ¢ GPUs two years ago, which introduced an array of technologies that have dramatically transformed PC gaming and content creation, NVIDIA has worked closely with game developers, creative application makers and industry standards bodies to leverage these innovations and create the new standard for PC games and content creation apps.

âRTX has set the standard, with ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS pushing image quality and performance to levels that were previously unimaginable,â said Matt Wuebbling, vice president of global GeForce marketing at NVIDIA. âDevelopers looking to deliver the best possible PC gaming experience rely on NVIDIA technologies to achieve that goal.â

The list of game franchises, game engines, game developers, game publishers and hardware/peripheral manufacturers using NVIDIA-pioneered game technologies is extensive. To date, over 60 RTX games support ray tracing or DLSS, while another 20 have adopted NVIDIA Reflex.

NVIDIA DLSS increases performance by up to 2x while maintaining crisp, clear image quality. This has led industry pundits to dub the technology âblack magicâ for overcoming the trade-off between performance and image quality that GPU makers have traditionally faced.

Adoption of DLSS technology has been swift, with support in Unreal Engine and Unity Engine, numerous private game engines and over 50 game titles. The all-star lineup of gaming franchises that use DLSS to deliver a new level of graphics includes Battlefield, Call of Duty, Control, Crysis, Cyberpunk, Death Stranding, DOOM, Final Fantasy, Fortnite, Marvel Avengers, Metro, Minecraft, Monster Hunter, Outriders, Red Dead Redemption, Tom Clancyâs Rainbow Six, Tomb Raider, War Thunder, Watch Dogs, Wolfenstein and more.

As part of the NVIDIA Studio ecosystem, an additional 70 content creation and design applications support RTX-accelerated ray tracing, DLSS or AI features, such as Super Resolution in Adobe Photoshop, Magic Mask in Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve and AI Audio Noise Removal in OBS.

COMPUTEX 2021 Brings Even More RTX Games

This weekâs COMPUTEX trade show brings a flood of new game announcements that add to the RTX title tally.

Games showcased during NVIDIAâs keynote address or at the event that will be adding both ray tracing and DLSS include The Ascent, DOOM Eternal, DYING : 1983, Icarus, LEGOÂ® Builderâs Journey and The Persistence. New games that are accelerating performance using DLSS include Rainbow Six Siege and Red Dead Redemption 2.

The rapid adoption of RTX technologies presents a watershed moment for the game industry, and represents one of the fastest in the history of PC platform technologies. RTX technologies have quickly become ubiquitous in todayâs biggest games, including the most popular game of all time, as well as the No. 1 battle royale and RPG games.

For creators and broadcasters, RTX is accelerating the No. 1 photography application â Adobe Photoshop; the No. 1 video editing application â Adobe Premiere Pro; the No. 1 broadcast application â OBS; and every major 3D renderer.

NVIDIA Reflex Supported in 12 of the Top 15 Competitive Shooters

NVIDIA Reflex is a suite of technologies that measure and optimize system latency in competitive games and improve PC responsiveness, making it easier for gamers to target opponents and hit their shots. Reflex is coming soon to CrossFire HD, Escape from Tarkov, Naraka: Bladepoint and War Thunder.

Only nine months after its launch, 12 out of the top 15 most played competitive shooters now support Reflex, including Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty: Warzone, Destiny 2, Enlisted, Fortnite, Overwatch, Rainbow Six Siege, Rust and Valorant.

Broad Support from Game Developers

âLEGO bricks are something everyone knows and loves. Ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS powered by GeForce RTX bring the LEGO world to life, with stunning visuals and smooth performance.â

â Mikkel Fredborg, tech lead at Light Brick Studio, creators of LEGO Builderâs Journey

âWeâre creating an immersive investigative and puzzle-solving experience with an SCP-taste for our players, where theyâll never know whatâs coming next. Ray tracing helps us provide that immersion with realistic lighting effects. NVIDIA DLSS provides unbeatable performance, so the only thing you need to care about is discovering the truth and escaping from death.â

â XiangYu Luo , CEO at NEKCOM Entertainment, creators of DYING : 1983

âThis exceptional technology gives players the most immersive experience ever seen in the survival game genre. Ray-traced global illumination brings the hand-crafted worlds of Icarus to life with another level of realism. NVIDIA DLSS provides a significant performance boost without any loss in image quality thanks to the Tensor Cores in GeForce RTX GPUs, ensuring our players have the smoothest possible experience.â

â Dean Hall, CEO of RocketWerkz, creators of Icarus

âIn Rainbow Six Siege, split-second reactions can be the difference between winning and losing. NVIDIA DLSS ensures that youâve got maximum performance and image quality so youâve always got victory in your sights.â

â Anthony De Rochefort, 3D programmer at Ubisoft, creators of Rainbow Six Siege

See how ray tracing, DLSS and Reflex are making games faster, better looking and more responsive than ever by viewing a replay of NVIDIAâs COMPUTEX keynote .

