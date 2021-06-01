NVIDIA Base Command Platform Provides Enterprises with Fast Path to Scale Production AI

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPUTEXÂ -- NVIDIA today unveiled NVIDIAÂ® Base Commandâ¢ Platform , a cloud-hosted development hub that lets enterprises quickly move their AI projects from prototypes to production.



The software is designed for large-scale, multi-user and multi-team AI development workflows hosted either on premises or in the cloud. It enables numerous researchers and data scientists to simultaneously work on accelerated computing resources, helping enterprises maximize the productivity of both their expert developers and their valuable AI infrastructure.

Base Command Platform is available now through a premium monthly subscription jointly offered by NVIDIA and NetApp. The Base Command Platform with NetApp solution includes access to the record-breaking performance of NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD â¢ AI supercomputers and NetApp data management.

Google Cloud plans to add support for Base Command Platform in its marketplace to deliver a true hybrid AI experience for customers later this year.

âWorld-class AI development requires powerful computing infrastructure, and making these resources accessible and attainable is essential to bringing AI to every company and their customers,â said Manuvir Das, head of Enterprise Computing at NVIDIA. âDeployed as a cloud-hosted solution with NVIDIA-accelerated computing, NVIDIA Base Command Platform reduces the complexity of managing AI workflows, so that data scientists and researchers can spend more time developing their AI projects and less time managing their machines.â

âA majority of enterprises now see AI as critical to the success of their digital transformation initiatives, but are challenged by the complexity of deploying and integrating it into their organizations,â said Brad Anderson, executive vice president of the hybrid cloud group at NetApp. âThe NVIDIA Base Command Platform with NetApp and new subscription offering make it easier for customers to implement AI and put it to work, simplifying workflow management, and providing unmatched performance and processing power to supercharge their deployments.â

âWe are excited to collaborate with NVIDIA to support Base Command Platform in Google Cloud's Marketplace,â said Manish Sainani, director of Product Management for ML Infrastructure at Google Cloud. âThis hybrid AI offering will allow enterprises to write once and run anywhere with flexible access to multiple NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs, speeding AI development for enterprises that leverage on-demand accelerated computing.â

Comprehensive Workflow Management for AI and Data Science

Base Command Platform provides a single pane of glass view across AI development. It facilitates easy sharing of resources through a graphical user interface and command line APIs, as well as integrated monitoring and reporting dashboards.

A broad range of AI and data science tools, including the NVIDIA NGC â¢ catalog of AI and analytics software, APIs for integration with MLOps software, Jupyter notebooks and more, helps researchers plan and schedule workloads, refine models and gain insights more quickly.

NVIDIA developed Base Command Platform to power the work of its research teams around the world. As new features are added for NVIDIAâs internal team, platform customers will receive these same updates.

Availability

NVIDIA Base Command Platform with NetApp is now available for early access customers. Monthly subscription pricing starts at $90,000. Interested customers should consult with their NetApp representative for more details.

