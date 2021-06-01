Poda Appoints Senior Big Tobacco Executive as Strategic Advisor

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -Â PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda Lifestyle" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L)is pleased to announce that senior Big Tobacco executive Juan Manuel (Jon) Ruiz has joined the Company as a strategic advisor.

"We are incredibly excited to have Mr. Ruiz join Poda Lifestyle as a strategic advisor," stated Ryan Selby, Chief Executive Officer of the company. "His extensive industry knowledge and experience from one of the most well-known tobacco companies in the world in Philip Morris will be invaluable as we continue to scale our operations and expand into new jurisdictions," said Selby.

Selby continued: "Beyond his experience, Mr. Ruiz brings a proven track record of leadership, growth and value creation to the Company".

Mr. Ruiz was a key executive for one of the largest tobacco companies in the world, Philip Morris International (PMI), for more than 15 years. In 2004, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Tabaqueira, a former Portuguese state monopoly that was acquired by PMI and contributed as one of PMI's top 10 EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) producers worldwide.

In 2006, Mr. Ruiz was assigned the integration of Coltabaco in Colombia, one of PMI's largest single investments to date. After 15 years at PMI and 20 years in the fast-moving consumer goods space, Mr. Ruiz decided to expand his professional experience as CEO of Colombia's leading media group, Casa Editorial El Tiempo, founded by the grandfather of former Colombian president and Nobel Peace Prize winner Juan Manuel Santos.

"I have seen the evolution of heat-not-burn products and found the thought and design behind Poda Lifestyle to be revolutionary based on its patented fully enclosed pod resulting in a zero-cleaning beyond burn experience," stated Mr. Ruiz. "It's rare to get into a product like Poda Lifestyle at the ground level, first as an investor and now in an official capacity, and I look forward to the value that will be created as the Company launches into the Asian and European markets," continued Mr. Ruiz.

ABOUT PODA LIFESTYLE

Poda Lifestyle is actively engaged in the global commercialization of HNB smoking products, which have the potential to reduce the risks associated with combustible smoking products. The Company has developed a patented HNB system that uses proprietary biodegradable single-use pods, which are both consumer and environmentally friendly. The innovative design of the Company's HNB platform prevents cross-contamination between the heating devices and the pods, eliminating all cleaning requirements and providing users with the most convenient and enjoyable potentially-reduced-risk smoking experience. Poda Lifestyle's HNB system is fully patented in Canada and is patent pending in 65 additional countries, covering over 70% of the global population. The Company's Poda Pods are the first and only cigarettes to have a completely closed end. This exclusive design entirely eliminates all cleaning requirements and provides a truly ashless HNB cigarette. Poda Lifestyle's fully-patented system is truly one of a kind and solves the major pain-point that ALL other HNB products suffer from: daily cleaning requirements. The Company's flagship Beyond Burnâ¢ Poda Pods contain a unique tobacco-free blend of pelletized tea leaves infused with synthetic nicotine, which provides adult smokers with a smoke-free alternative to their regular habit without sacrificing the satisfaction they are accustomed to. Beyond Burnâ¢ Poda Pods have been expertly crafted to mimic the sensorial experience of traditional cigarettes without the smoke, without the smell, and without the tobacco.

