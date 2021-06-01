100th Elekta Unity MR-Linac goes to St George's Hospital in New Zealand

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

100th Elekta Unity MR-Linac goes to St George's Hospital in New Zealand

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, June 1, 2021

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) announces that St George's Hospital in Christchurch, New Zealand, has ordered an Elekta Unity MR-Linac, making it the 100th device sold since introduction. Today, the innovative radiation therapy device is found in 14 countries across five continents.

Gustaf Salford, President and CEO, said: "Elekta Unity truly is a remarkable device that is changing the perception of radiation therapy, as well as the market potential of magnetic resonance radiation therapy. We have repeatedly exceeded expectations, first by combining a linac with an MRI scanner; then selling 75 systems before the mid-2020 goal. This technical and commercial success is a testament to Unity's clinical benefit."

Blair Roxborough, CEO of St George'sÂ Hospital, said: "Our vision for St George's Cancer Care is to be recognized as the center of excellence for cancer services. The introduction of the Elekta Unity MR-Linac holds true to that vision.

"We are committed to investing in cutting-edge equipment to provide patients with access to innovative treatments. The Elekta Unity at St George's Cancer Care will be the first in New Zealand, and our clinical team is excited about the enhancement in radiation therapy treatments that can be delivered to the people of Canterbury and New Zealand."

Gustaf Salford added: "We knew Unity would be of most interest to the top academic institutes in the first round, but private clinics such as St George's Hospital have found it has great clinical and competitive value. What started as a proof of concept in 2009, Elekta's largest research and development investment ever, has essentially become the standard of care in some regions - in the Netherlands we are about to start installation of the country's ninth MR-Linac."

Unity recently reached another milestone as Elekta announced that more than 500 Unity MR-Linac abstracts had been published as well as 350 peer-reviewed articles, a market-leading number in the MR-guided radiotherapy arena.

Learn more about magnetic resonance radiation therapy with Elekta Unity at elekta.com/Unity.

For further information, please contact:

Mattias Thorsson, Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +46 70 865 8012, e-mail:Â [email protected]Â Â 

Time zone: CET: Central European Time

Raven Canzeri, GlobalÂ Director,Â MediaÂ Relations
Tel: +1 770-670-2524, e-mail: [email protected]

Time zone: ET: Eastern Time

About Elekta Unity

Elekta Unity is a state-of-the-art MR-Linac that is redefining a new standard for personalized radiation therapy based on real-time high-resolution anatomical and biological MRI at the point-of-care. Elekta Unity combines two technologies - a high-field 1.5 Tesla (T) Philips MRI scanner and a best-in-class 7MV linear accelerator - together with breakthrough online dose replanning software. The 1.5T MRI enables pre-treatment visualization of daily patient anatomy with superior soft-tissue contrast and high anatomical detail, with the benefit of zero imaging-related ionizing radiation dose to the patient. The online dose replanning software then provides the ability to reshape the treatment dose in minutes based on daily changes in shape, size and position of the tumor and surrounding healthy anatomy followed by accurate dose delivery with real-time tumor visualization.

About Elekta

For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our more than 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to - and benefits from - more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden,Â Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. VisitÂ elekta.comÂ or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elekta/r/100th-elekta-unity-mr-linac-goes-to-st-george-s-hospital-in-new-zealand,c3357815

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO95948&sd=2021-06-01 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/100th-elekta-unity-mr-linac-goes-to-st-georges-hospital-in-new-zealand-301302597.html

SOURCE Elekta

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO95948&Transmission_Id=202106010212PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO95948&DateId=20210601
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment