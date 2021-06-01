Logo
Sparta Releases Q2/2021 Financial Results and Announces Implementation of Direct Registration System ("DRS") for Common Share Purchase

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Sparta Group (

TSXV:SAY, Financial) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") announces it has released its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The Corporation's Q2 financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Sparta website at www.spartagroup.ca.

Also, in preparation for the Corporation's plans to register a US ticker symbol on a United States trading platform, a Direct Registration Statement system ("DRS") has been implemented by the Company's transfer agent; allowing shareholders the option to receive a DRS statement issued in lieu of paper certificates. This program is intended to help streamline purchasing for potential US subscribers. The DRS will also provide Canadian subscribers the option of converting their existing share certificates to DRS or when purchasing SAY.V shares, the option of receiving a digital statement versus a conventional paper certificate.

About Spartaâ¢

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company that owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions, and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Sparta has also expanded its scope to help facilitate supply of necessary materials while assisting talented inventors who are looking to introduce innovative technical solutions that will bring greater normalcy to the post COVID-19 world. Sparta's network of independent businesses provides a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning, and other shared services to its independent businesses.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

John O'Bireck, President & CTO
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: (905) 751-8004

Cautionary Statements:

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although the Corporation believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information because the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date of publication of this news release and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Furthermore, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Corporation. These include, but are not limited to, the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals, necessary financing and risks associated with the environmental technologies industry in general. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sparta Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649843/Sparta-Releases-Q22021-Financial-Results-and-Announces-Implementation-of-Direct-Registration-System-DRS-for-Common-Share-Purchase

