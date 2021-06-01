TAAT™ Sponsors Team of World Champion Boxer Floyd Mayweather for June 6, 2021 Fight Against Logan Paul

At 8:00 pm EDT on Sunday, June 6, 2021, world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather will square off against Logan Paul in the 65,326-seat Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Under a sponsorship agreement with the Company, several members of Mr. Mayweatherâs entourage will wear baseball hats with the TAATâ¢ logo during their entry into the arena and approach to the boxing ring. Previous boxing events featuring Mr. Mayweather set all-time records for pay-per-view demand, with his most recent professional fight against Conor McGregor yielding more than 4.3 million âbuysâ in August 2017.



LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAATâ¢ GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the âCompanyâ or âTAATâ¢â) has secured a high-profile sponsorship arrangement with world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather and his ringside entourage for Mr. Mayweatherâs highly anticipated boxing match against Logan Paul on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Under the sponsorship agreement, between six and eight of Mr. Mayweatherâs entourage personnel will wear a TAATâ¢ baseball hat with the logo made clearly visible during their entry to the arena and approach towards the boxing ring, which will be visible to the live audience in the arena as well as international viewers of the event through pay-per-view (âPPVâ). In Q2 2021, the Company started sponsoring events to drive awareness of TAATâ¢ among smokers aged 21+ in targeted settings including events in the Professional Bull Riders (âPBRâ) circuit across the United States. This sponsorship of Mr. Mayweatherâs team will place the TAATâ¢ brand in front of the largest audience of an event for which the Company has been a sponsor to date.

Historically, sports such as boxing have been highly effective as a promotional channel for tobacco brands. In the mid-1900s, elite professional boxers such as Joe Louis and âSugarâ Ray Robinson endorsed the Chesterfield brand of cigarettes (currently owned by Altria) in print advertisements1. Because modern boxing events are commonly shown through PPV as opposed to mainstream television, brands do not have the opportunity to advertise through standard television commercials played during broadcast intermissions. As a result, the strategic placement of logos or products is the common approach to marketing through boxers and boxing events. In 2015, it was reported that fast food chain Burger King, sports betting platform FanDuel, and watchmaker Hublot each paid USD $1 million to sponsor Floyd Mayweather2.

The Sunday, June 6, 2021 boxing match between Mr. Mayweather and Mr. Paul is expected to attract considerable attention to the TAATâ¢ brand by virtue of the substantial audience size. Interest in live attendance of the match at the 65,326-seat arena appears to be significant, with a block of four ringside seats having sold for USD $87,000 as reported by ESPN on May 27, 20213. Additionally, boxing events featuring Floyd Mayweather have had record-setting PPV purchase volumes to include 4.4 million âbuysâ of his fight against Manny Pacquiao on May 2, 20154 and 4.3 million âbuysâ of his fight against Conor McGregor on August 26, 20175. Both contestants also have large followings on Instagram (25.9 million followers of Mayweather, 19.5 million followers of Paul), which stands to increase potential visibility of the TAATâ¢ brand through footage of the match. A dedicated TAATâ¢ videographer will be present at the event to capture the Companyâs brand placement in action.

TAATâ¢ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, âWe are honoured that Mr. Mayweather accepted TAATâ¢ as a sponsor for his upcoming fight against Logan Paul. Globally, Mr. Mayweather has established an esteemed reputation as both an athlete and a celebrity personality defined by greatness achieved through hard work, which aligns with our approach to delivering a great experience to smokers aged 21+ with no tobacco or nicotine. This will be the highest level of visibility TAATâ¢ has had to date, and we are excited to see the engagement it creates among smokers aged 21+ who are watching the fight this weekend.â

Floyd Mayweather commented on the sponsorship as well, stating "As an athlete, naturally, I avoid anything that limits my ability to perform, so I canât speak for smokers. But any addictive product that impacts the lungs is going to limit your ability to be the best version of you. I don't judge you for your decision to smoke, but don't claim to be the best version of yourself when you turn to nicotine and addictive substances over healthy alternatives."

About TAATâ¢ Global Alternatives Inc.

The Company has developed TAATâ¢, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAATâ¢'s base material is Beyond Tobaccoâ¢, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAATâ¢ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

