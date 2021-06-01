LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / For the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Love Hemp announces that the Company has 766,230,903 ordinary shares of 1p each in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The figure of 766,230,903 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For further information please contact:
Andrew Male
Chairman & Director
+44 (0) 7926 397 675
[email protected]
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl/Allie Feuerlein
Peterhouse Capital Limited
+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
[email protected]@peterhousecap.com
Financial PR
Tim Blythe
Alice McLaren
Madeleine Gordon-Foxwell
+44 (0) 207 318 3205
[email protected]
Financial Advisor
Rupert Fane
H&P Advisory Limited
+44 (0) 20 7907 8500
[email protected]
For more information on World High Life please visit www.worldhighlife.uk /. www.lovehempgroup.com.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Love Hemp Group PLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649861/Love-Hemp-Group-PLC-Announces-Total-Voting-Rights
Please Login to leave a comment