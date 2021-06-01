Logo
i3 Energy PLC Announces Final Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2020

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (

AIM:I3E, Financial) (TSX:ITE, Financial), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce the audited results for the year ended 31 December 2020. A copy of the Company's financial statements will be posted to shareholders and made available shortly on SEDAR and the Company's website at https://i3.energy/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/ together with a Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). The AGM will be held at 11:00 am BST on 30 June 2021 at the offices of W H Ireland at 24 Martin Lane, London, EC4R0DR.

Full details of the Company's Annual Report can be reviewed at https://tinyurl.com/3akxt8pa

END

Enquiries:

i3 Energy plc
Majid Shafiq (CEO) / Graham Heath (CFO)
c/o Camarco
Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331
WH Ireland Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
James Joyce, James Sinclair-Ford
Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666
Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald- O'Connor, James Asensio
Tel: +44 (0) 207 523 8000
Tennyson Securities (Joint Broker)
Peter Krens
Tel: +44 (0) 207 186 9030
Camarco
Owen Roberts, James Crothers, Violet Wilson
Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331

Notes to Editors:

i3 Energy is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada's most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.

The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing 100% owned asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.

i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people, and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications to long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.

i3 Energy is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol I3E and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ITE. For further information on i3 Energy please visit https://i3.energy/

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: i3 Energy PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649864/i3-Energy-PLC-Announces-Final-Results-for-the-Year-Ended-31-December-2020

img.ashx?id=649864

