Aurora Mobile Partners with Leading Social e-Commerce Platform Yunji to Jointly Promote the Development of Membership-based E-commerce

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

SHENZHEN, China, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited ( JG) (âAurora Mobileâ or the âCompanyâ), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Zhejiang Jixiang E-Commerce Co., Ltd. ( YJ) (âYunjiâ) to jointly promote intelligent marketing, digital operations and the development of membership-based e-commerce.

Yunji is a leading Chinese membership-based social e-commerce platform offering high-quality products at attractive prices across a wide variety of categories including mobile phones and digital products, beauty and personal care, maternal and childcare products, fresh produce and more. Catering to the daily necessities of Chinese consumers, Yunjiâs members enjoy the convenience of one-stop shopping at wholesale prices, and at the same time, they can earn commissions for sharing products among their social circles. With an extensive and growing member base, Yunjiâs innovative business model also features a resilient supply chain that continuously optimizes to bring more value to customers. On May 3, 2019, Yunji was listed on Nasdaq and became the first Chinese membership-based e-commerce firm to be listed on a U.S. stock exchange.

Through this partnership, Aurora Mobile will leverage its AI-powered intelligent marketing and advanced analytical capabilities to help Yunji accurately target more value-for-money products and meet the evolving needs of its consumers, further promote the rapid development of new retail models of e-commerce and facilitate the consumption upgrade in China. This cooperation demonstrates the industry-wide acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for the robust technical capabilities and services it offers to leading membership-based e-commerce platforms.

Established in May 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China and also a pioneering company in the push notification service sector. In almost a decade, Aurora Mobile continues to leverage its "developer-centric" strategy and iterating technologies and products to help mobile APP developers improve operational efficiency, drive business growth and monetization. Aurora Mobile has successively launched push notifications, one-click verification, instant messaging, statistics and analytics, APP traffic monetization (JG Alliance) and other services. Its push notification services feature high-concurrency and high-accessibility, multi-channel delivery, intelligent user grouping, enhanced analytical monitoring, and seamless withdrawal of messages. The Company has cooperated with Samsung, ASUS and other companies to help them build their push notification systems in accordance with the standards of the Unified Push Alliance in China.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

For more information, please visit http://ir.jiguang.cn/

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the âsafe harborâ provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as âwill,â âexpects,â âanticipates,â âfuture,â âintends,â âplans,â âbelieves,â âestimates,â âconfidentâ and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobileâs strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobileâs beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobileâs strategies; Aurora Mobileâs future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobileâs ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SaaS-model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Companyâs filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For general inquiry, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited
E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen
In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: [email protected]

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected]

