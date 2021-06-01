SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology

SANTA BARBARA, CA, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTC:HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today announced progress on the development process for the scale-up of its nanoparticle hydrogen generation technology.

Earlier this year, the company announced its cooperation with Schmid Group in Freudenstadt, Germany and InRedox in Longmont, Colorado to develop its technology to commercial scale. Schmid is developing the process and equipment for manufacturing while InRedox is focused on the electrochemical process of creating nanoporous templates on transparent substrates for growing nanoparticles.

Despite foreseen challenges in the supply chain for necessary materials and equipment, the company has made positive progress in testing and confirming the scalable potential of the transparent substrates, a critical component for fabricating nanoparticle hydrogen generators. The company has worked with various transparent substrates to determine the best-performing ones for creation of nanoporous layers, which will then serve as a template and foundation for growing the nanoparticles. The company isÂ furtherÂ moving toward testing the growth of nanoparticles on the down-selected substrates at scales relevant for mass manufacturing.

The company is also making good progress in the acquisition of the equipment and chemicals for fabrication, testing and validation of large-scale devices. The devices will consist of arrays of billions of nanoparticle-based hydrogen generators, each able to split water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen. Each array will be approximately the size of a single six-inch silicon solar cell.

âInRedox and Schmid have been dedicated in providing the necessary input and support for the development process. They have pushed the project hard even with the challenges in supply chains due to persisting pandemic,â said Tim Young, CEO of SunHydrogen, Inc. âWith the team in Germany now in place, and the necessary equipment now able to be obtained, we expect to see more rapid progress very soon.â Due to the delays associated with supply chain challenges, the Cooperation Agreement with Schmid has been extended to fully complete the work scope with no additional cost to the company.

About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing a breakthrough, low-cost technology to make renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, including seawater and wastewater. The only byproduct of hydrogen fuel is pure water, unlike hydrocarbon fuels such as oil, coal and natural gas that release carbon dioxide and other contaminants into the atmosphere when used. By optimizing the science of water electrolysis at the nano-level, our low-cost nanoparticles mimic photosynthesis to efficiently use sunlight to separate hydrogen from water, ultimately producing environmentally friendly renewable hydrogen. Using our low-cost method to produce renewable hydrogen, we intend to enable a world of distributed hydrogen production for renewable electricity and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com .

