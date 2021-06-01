Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Fixed Income Investor Calls

ATHENS, Greece, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (:DSX), (the âCompanyâ), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, has mandated Arctic Securities AS and Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Norge to arrange a series of investor calls. Subject to inter alia market conditions, a USD denominated senior unsecured bond issue with five year tenor may follow.



The proceeds from the potential bond issue will be used for refinancing of DIASH01 and for general corporate purposes. In conjunction with the potential bond issue, the Company will consider a conditional buyback of DIASH01 (ISIN: NO0010832868) maturing 27 September 2023.

The senior unsecured bonds, if issued, will be offered in the United States or its territories only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the âSecurities Actâ). The bonds, if issued, will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Diana Shipping Inc., nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Companyâs vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words âbelieve,â âanticipate,â âintends,â âestimate,â âforecast,â âproject,â âplan,â âpotential,â âmay,â âshould,â âexpect,â âpendingâ and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company managementâs examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Companyâs records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Companyâs control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Companyâs view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts of the pandemic and of businessesâ and governmentsâ responses to the pandemic on our operations, personnel, and on the demand for seaborne transportation of bulk products; the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Companyâs operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Companyâs vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Companyâs filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.Â The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.