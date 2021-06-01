Logo
Dada to Announce First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results on June 7, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

SHANGHAI, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dada Group (DADA, âDadaâ or the âCompanyâ), a leading platform for local on-demand retail and delivery in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, on Monday, June 7, 2021, after the close of U.S. markets.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the earnings at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, June 7, 2021 (9:00 a.m. Beijing time on Tuesday, June 8, 2021).

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes prior to the call, using participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID which would be provided upon registering. You will be automatically linked to the live call after completion of this process, unless required to provide the conference ID below due to regional restrictions.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7361838

CONFERENCE ID: 7361838

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 09:59 a.m. Eastern Time, June 15, 2021.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

Â International Dial-inÂ +61-2-8199-0299
Â U.S. Toll FreeÂ 1-855-452-5696
Â Mainland ChinaÂ 8008-700-206
Â Hong KongÂ 800-963-117
Â Passcode:Â 7361838#

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Dadaâs website at https://ir.imdada.cn/.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of Chinaâs largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Companyâs two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute âforward-lookingâ statements pursuant to the âsafe harborâ provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as âwill,â âexpects,â âanticipates,â âaims,â âfuture,â âintends,â âplans,â âbelieves,â âestimates,â âlikely toâ and similar statements. Among other things, quotations in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Dada may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the âSECâ), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Dadaâs beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Dadaâs strategies; Dadaâs future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Dadaâs ability to maintain its relationship with major strategic investors; its ability to provide efficient on-demand delivery services and offer quality on-demand retail experience; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brands; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Dadaâs filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Dada does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Dada Nexus Limited
Ms. Caroline Dong
E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen

In China
Mr. Rene Vanguestaine
Phone: +86-178-1749-0483
E-mail: [email protected]

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
E-mail: [email protected]

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dada Nexus Limited
E-mail: [email protected]

