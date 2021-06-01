Logo
Fobi (Previously Loop Insights) to Host Shareholder Update Call

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the âCompanyâ or âFobiâ), a leading data intelligence company using artificial intelligence to help clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement is pleased to announce that Fobi will host a virtual-only shareholder update call on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021, at 9-10am PST (12-1pm EST).

The shareholder update call will be facilitated by Rob Anson, CEO and Mark Lotz, CFO, who will review the company's most recent reporting period as well as discuss milestones, financial strength, M&A and speak to the upcoming year end. Fobi CEO Rob Anson and CFO Mark Lotz will facilitate pre-submitted and live-chat questions and answers.

The company will answer pre-submitted questions at the conclusion of prepared remarks. Investors are asked to submit their questions to [email protected]

This press release is available on the Fobi Website and on the Fobi AI Verified Forum on AGORACOM for shareholder discussion, questions, and engagement with management https://agoracom.com/ir/FobiAI

About Fobi

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobiâs unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

For more information, please contact Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi AI, +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 4.

Forward-Looking Statements/Information:Â 

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information.Â Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Loopâs control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Loop believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Loop does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in theÂ securities of Loop should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Loop will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.Â 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

