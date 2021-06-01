Logo
Atreides Management, LP Buys Twitter Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, TJX Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, LendingTree Inc, Snap Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Investment company Atreides Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Twitter Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, TJX Inc, Wix.com, Wayfair Inc, sells Fiserv Inc, LendingTree Inc, Snap Inc, Pinterest Inc, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atreides Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Atreides Management, LP owns 53 stocks with a total value of $4.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Atreides Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atreides+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Atreides Management, LP
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,700,000 shares, 15.20% of the total portfolio.
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,500,000 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio.
  3. Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 4,705,400 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 3,027,900 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) - 6,792,531 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.72%
New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Atreides Management, LP initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $58.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.75%. The holding were 4,705,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Atreides Management, LP initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $80.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.36%. The holding were 3,027,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Atreides Management, LP initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $67.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 1,478,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

Atreides Management, LP initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $241.28 and $353.09, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $259.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 336,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)

Atreides Management, LP initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04. The stock is now traded at around $306.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 273,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Atreides Management, LP initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $44.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 1,998,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)

Atreides Management, LP added to a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc by 68.72%. The purchase prices were between $19.87 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $35.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 6,792,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Atreides Management, LP added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 127.77%. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $117.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 951,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Atreides Management, LP added to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 51.50%. The purchase prices were between $56.02 and $80.58, with an estimated average price of $71.96. The stock is now traded at around $97.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 2,502,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Atreides Management, LP added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 346.65%. The purchase prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31. The stock is now traded at around $46.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,461,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Atreides Management, LP added to a holding in Square Inc by 169.95%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $222.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 391,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Atreides Management, LP added to a holding in Target Corp by 52.06%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $226.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 673,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Atreides Management, LP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.

Sold Out: LendingTree Inc (TREE)

Atreides Management, LP sold out a holding in LendingTree Inc. The sale prices were between $204.68 and $353.34, with an estimated average price of $285.69.

Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Atreides Management, LP sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Atreides Management, LP sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53.

Sold Out: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Atreides Management, LP sold out a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $57.34 and $71.36, with an estimated average price of $63.79.

Sold Out: Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI)

Atreides Management, LP sold out a holding in Rush Street Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $15 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $19.27.

Reduced: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Atreides Management, LP reduced to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 38.48%. The sale prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $97.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. Atreides Management, LP still held 343,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Atreides Management, LP reduced to a holding in Roku Inc by 63.12%. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18. The stock is now traded at around $346.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. Atreides Management, LP still held 33,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: PAR Technology Corp (PAR)

Atreides Management, LP reduced to a holding in PAR Technology Corp by 53.89%. The sale prices were between $59.32 and $88.71, with an estimated average price of $74.42. The stock is now traded at around $66.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Atreides Management, LP still held 227,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Atreides Management, LP reduced to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 33.93%. The sale prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $143.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Atreides Management, LP still held 177,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Atreides Management, LP

. Also check out:

1. Atreides Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Atreides Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Atreides Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Atreides Management, LP keeps buying

