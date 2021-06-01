PDMR Dealings

DIDCOT, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Altus Strategies Plc ( AIM:ALS, Financial)( TSXV:ALTS, Financial)( OTCQX:ALTUF, Financial) announces that it was informed on 28 May 2021 of the following director share dealings:

On 28 May 2021 Steven Poulton (Chief Executive Officer and Director) purchased 112,939 Ordinary Shares of Â£0.05 each ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 61.93p per share; and

On 28 May 2021, Mrs Anna Grainger, the spouse of Matthew Grainger (Executive Director), purchased a total of 10,000 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 63.52p per share.

Following the transactions as described above:

Mr Poulton's and persons' closely associated with Mr Poulton, total shareholding has increased to 5,870,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 7.30% of the Company's outstanding issued Ordinary Share capital.

Mr Grainger's and persons' closely associated with Mr Grainger, total shareholding has increased to 2,108,899 Ordinary Shares, representing 2.61% of the Company's outstanding issued Ordinary Share capital.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PMDR and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Steven Poulton 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Executive Officer & Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Altus Strategies plc b) LEI 2138001P93D9LMFIUA28 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii each type of transaction; (iii each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of Â£0.05 each b) Identification code GB00BJ9TYB96 c) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) Purchases Price Volume 63.52p 7,939 64.00p 15,000 62.90p 10,000 61.30p 10,000 61.40p 15,000 61.80p 25,000 60.75p 30,000 e) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 112,939 Ordinary Shares Price 61.93p (purchase) f) Date of the transactions 28 May 2021 g) Place of the transactions AIM

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PMDR and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Matthew Grainger 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Executive Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Altus Strategies plc b) LEI 2138001P93D9LMFIUA28 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii each type of transaction; (iii each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of Â£0.05 each b) Identification code GB00BJ9TYB96 c) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) Purchases Price Volume 63.52p 10,000 e) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 10,000 Ordinary Shares Price 63.52p (purchase) f) Date of the transactions 28 May 2021 g) Place of the transactions AIM

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is a mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. The Company's focus on Africa and differentiated approach, of generating royalties on its own discoveries as well as through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organisation of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

