UFINET Selects Infinera's ICE6 800G Technology for Colombia Network

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera ( INFN) announced today that UFINET, a neutral infrastructure wholesale operator in Latin America, selected Infineraâs industry-leading ICE6 800G coherent technology for its new national long-haul network in Colombia. This deployment will double the capacity of UFINETâs current network, enabling it to meet the growing bandwidth needs of its customers and provide connectivity in regions currently unconnected. Deploying Infineraâs ICE6-powered Compact Modular Platform on UFINETâs network will enable the company to cost-effectively and seamlessly increase the number of connectivity services it can provide to its customers.



UFINET is a neutral infrastructure operator serving the wholesale telecommunications market, providing capacity services and connectivity with a 75,000+ km optical fiber network connecting 17 countries in Latin America. With Infineraâs ICE6 800G solution, UFINET will be able to offer new high-bandwidth connectivity with industry-leading optical performance throughout Colombia. UFINET plans to deploy Infineraâs 800G solution across its terrestrial network to deliver maximum capacity at the longest reach and offer enhanced service flexibility while reducing operating costs.

âUFINET aims to promote the development of next-gen, high-bandwidth internet, voice, and video services in regions across Latin America that need it the most,â said Juan Carlos Naranjo, Chief Technology Officer at UFINET. âNew, innovative technology like Infineraâs ICE6 will be at the heart of these developments, offering a solution that will help us deliver cost-effective high-capacity bandwidth to meet the growing needs of our service provider customers, helping them to deliver much-needed broadband access to households throughout Colombia.â

âUFINETâs deployment of fifth-generation coherent technology will provide them with higher capacity and enhanced spectrum utilization over routes across the country,â said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera. âDeploying Infineraâs ICE6 solution will enable UFINET to deliver these benefits to their customers, providing service providers in the region with access to cost-effective, high-performance, and high-capacity services.â

About UFINET

UFINET is the neutral infrastructure wholesale operator of reference in Latin America, with more than 75,000 km of optical fiber deployed in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina and Chile. We have major metropolitan network coverage in the most important cities in Latin America: 2,000+ populations connected, 45,000+ on-net and 95,000+ near-net buildings, 5,000+ on-net towers, 1,000+ towers/poles leased for MNOsâ base stations, and more than 200,000 homes passed with neutral FTTH, all of them through end-to-end optical fiber.

To learn more about UFINET, visit www.ufinet.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

