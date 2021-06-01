Logo
Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. is Excited to Announce the Addition of Eital Muskal as VP of Strategy and Business Development

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Claymont, DE, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireÂ -- Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., (OTC Pink:Â GSPT) is pleased to announce the addition of Eital Muskal as Vice President of Strategy and Business Development. Ms. Eital is engaged directly with the team at Enigmai, the Companyâs wholly-owned subsidiary based in Israel, to engage in forward planning and expansion opportunities for Enigmaiâs proprietary software. Enigmai was established in 2009 and acquired by Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. in 2020 and has developed comprehensive workforce management systems that enable large organizations to better manage their employeesâ schedules and save money by utilizing this state-of-the-art management tool.

For over 20 years, Ms. Muskal has successfully navigated an exciting career as a lawyer and a senior business strategy consultant while assuming increased responsibilities and higher-level roles through different industries.

As a high-level strategy executive, Ms. Muskal mastered her skills in designing, leading, and implementing corporate growth initiatives. She leads the execution of business development plans to improve organizational efficiency and increase profitability.

Over the past two decades, Ms. Muskal has created a multitude of innovative solutions for clients, including start to finish design and execution of growth plans. She excels in minimizing the gap between a business plan and the realities of the execution of the plan. That is the reason her clients call her â âThe RainMakerâ.

Ms. Muskal commented, âIâm excited by this opportunity to help grow a company like Enigmai. I look forward to assisting the Enigmai team as we look to initially position the company as a leader in workforce management solutions in the Israeli marketplace.â

Mr. Kling, CEO of Golden Star Enterprises, added, âWe were thrilled to welcome Ms. Muskal to Enigmaiâs management team. We have confidence that her efforts can push Enigmai into the spotlight as a top solutions provider for large contact centers thanks to her intense business strategy background and proven experience growing burgeoning companies just like Enigmai.âÂ 

Golden Star Enterprises and its subsidiary Enigmai welcome Eital Muskal to its executive team.Â 

About Enigmai

Enigmai was founded in Israel in 2009. As an Israeli tech company, Enigmai developed a unique and advanced solution to address the challenges large contact centers face. Our solution supports the entire workflow cycle, from managing shifts and employee breaks to forecasting every dayâs HR needs. Our system offers numerous advantages like integration with other organization systems in use, real-time information update, easy access reports, and a web-based solution. Leading financial and insurance companies in Israel currently use our system, supporting the operation of hundreds of employees daily.

Email:Â [email protected]

www.enigmai.com

About Golden Star Enterprises Ltd

Golden Star Enterprises LTD is a publicly-traded holding and acquisition company (

GSPT, Financial) interested in taking technology start-ups and growing them to the next level. We actively search for exceptional investment opportunities in the technology vertical. We leverage our extensive experience in the marketplace and our tech industry connections to create opportunities for companies in our portfolio.

Email:Â [email protected]

www.goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "will be," "anticipate," "predict," âexpectâ "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

