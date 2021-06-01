Harsco Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

CAMP HILL, Pa., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Â Harsco Corporation (: HSC), a global, market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that Company management will be participating in the following investor conferences:



KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference

Thursday, June 3, 2021

Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Harsco will provide a formal presentation at 8:00AM ET and this webcast can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel47/hsc/1912476.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation (: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harscoâs common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

Investor ContactÂ

David Martin

717.612.5628

[email protected]